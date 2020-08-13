COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. to hold a virtual town hall on the 2020 Census via Zoom. In addition, First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to volunteer in Newark.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,713 cases with 241 deaths and 2,215 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,019 cases with 82 deaths and 888 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,892 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
On Wednesday, Murphy announced in-person instruction at schools and universities can resume immediately, but any student who wishes to continue remotely must be accommodated.
Murphy also signed into law a bill that delays physical examination requirement for certain student-athletes who participate in school-sponsored athletic activities during fall athletic season of 2020-2021 school year.
