COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Saturday

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. State and local government officials across the U.S. have been on edge for months about how to keep basic services running while covering rising costs related to the coronavirus outbreak as tax revenue plummeted. On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 governors, lawmakers, mayors, teachers and others said they were going to keep pushing members of Congress to revive the talks and agree to another rescue package. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,752 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,030 cases with 83 deaths and 904 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,924 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced the state will be using primarily vote-by-mail for the general election in November.
He also said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 585, bringing the total to 187,164. There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,064.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.