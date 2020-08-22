You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Saturday, Sunday

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J.  

There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

So far, Atlantic County had reported 3,868 cases with 243 deaths and 2,379 cases cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1070 cases with 85 deaths and 919 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,998 cases with 147 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

