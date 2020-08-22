COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Saturday, Sunday

There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
So far, Atlantic County had reported 3,868 cases with 243 deaths and 2,379 cases cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1070 cases with 85 deaths and 919 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,998 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Students move in at Rowan University
Moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University
Freshmen move-in
Siblings Sarah, 19, and Jacob Riley, 17, of Blairstown, Warren County, move into the Holly Pointe Commons dormitory at Rowan University in Glassboro on Friday.
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
College students moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Sean Patterson, 18 of Medford, NJ. moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Sarah Riley, 19 and Jacob Riley, 17 of Blairstown moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Samantha Bollendorf, 20, left and her sister Alyssa Bollendorf, 18, right of Sewell, NJ.moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Miles Cook, 20 of Willingboro, NJ moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Dawn Riley, mother of Sarah and Jacob Riley, helps her children on moving day. Rowan's freshman class is expected to top 2,400 students. Approximately 5,000 students will live on campus, about 70% of capacity.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Samantha Bollendorf, 20, left and her sister Alyssa Bollendorf, 18, right of Sewell, NJ.moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Freshmen move-in
Miles Cook, 20 of Willingboro, NJ moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ Friday Aug 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
