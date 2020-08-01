COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Saturday, Sunday

There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had increased by 699, bringing the total to 181,660.
There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,944, he said. There are also 1,875 probable deaths.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,539 cases with 239 deaths and 1,944 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 978 cases with 82 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,734 cases with 145 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS from a food drive for farm workers in Hammonton
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Volunteers (l-r) Adriana Sauce, 25, of Bridgeton and Nicolas Matteo, 22, of Washington Twp. help out with the nex pallett to be picked up.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Migrant worker at ABC Martin Ruiz Garcia gets a hand from co-worker Felix Nieves, a Hammonton resident.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Volunteer Jose Guzman, from the group CATA based in Pennsylvania, grabs another box of corn to be handed out.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Hauling food back to Blueberry Bill farm workers in Hammonton, Jose Ruiz and Luis Ruiz.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Rafael Mendez of Pleasantdale Farm has a load of food secured in his truck, which he'll drive back to his farm and issue out to all the migrant workers there.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Hammonton resident and ABC worker Paul Benedetti loads a pallett of food onto a truck bound for another farm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Jose Antonio, an employee of Atlantic Blueberry Company in Hammonton, carries away his food allotment Friday during a Community FoodBank of New Jersey food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers. More than 650 workers in the region were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn and masks.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Workers at the blueberry company wait to sign in for their food boxes.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
Alejandro Ortiz and Juanita Ramos pick up a box of dry goods Friday during a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers at the Atlantic Blueberry Company in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
(l-r) Millie Irizarry-Santos, the Network Engagement Specialist and Mobile Food Pantry Supervisor hands out masks to Rafael Mendez of Pleasantdale Farm which he'll deliver to the workers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
(l-r) Co-owner of ABC Art Galletta and Foodbank representative Millie Irizarry-Santos talk about the free masks being issued.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080120_nws_fooddrive
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
