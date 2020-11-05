COVID-19 UPDATES: New Jersey cases up to 247,219, deaths to 14,603

The positivity rate is 7.74%, while the rate of transmission is 1.26, he said, calling the former “unacceptable.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Murphy also touched on the election during the briefing, saying officials have seen the highest number of votes cast in any election in the state’s history.

“So, first and foremost, I thank every New Jerseyan who cast a ballot, whether you voted by mail, or on Election Day and regardless of who you voted for,” Murphy said. “Our civic society, our governmental institutions and our democratic system are based on the votes of the people, and the more people participate in this process, the stronger each becomes.”

Atlantic County officials on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, with no new recoveries or deaths.