COVID-19 UPDATES: New Jersey cases up to 191,320, deaths to 14,153

 NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 388, bringing the total to 191,320, Murphy posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. There have been 4 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 14,153.

There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,944 cases with 245 deaths and 2,599 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,103 cases with 88 deaths and 963 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,054 cases with 147 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

