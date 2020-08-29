COVID-19 UPDATES: New Jersey cases up to 191,320, deaths to 14,153

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 388, bringing the total to 191,320, Murphy posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. There have been 4 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 14,153.
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,944 cases with 245 deaths and 2,599 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,103 cases with 88 deaths and 963 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,054 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township High School band prepares for school year
Egg Harbor Township High School band
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
The Egg Harbor Township High School marching band rehearses outdoors for two hours five days a week. Every member has their temperature taken before they are allowed to start practice.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
High School bands
Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band rehearsing outdoors on the grounds of the high school Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
