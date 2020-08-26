COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy to make school funding announcement Wednesday morning

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,904 cases with 243 deaths and 2,432 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,088 cases with 86 deaths and 933 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,029 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
On Tuesday, Murphy signed an executive order to make modifications to this year’s primarily vote-by-mail general election.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reevaluate the way we typically hold our elections,” Murphy said. “With today’s executive order, we are implementing revised requirements to alleviate concerns and provide clarity to voters as they cast their votes.”
Effective immediately, the order requires county clerks to publish a notice reflecting this year's primarily vote-by-mail process; permits county boards of elections to continue counting ballots every day until counting is completed; and requires election audits to be completed by Dec. 4.
