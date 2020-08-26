COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy hopes for indoor dining before mid-September

Gyms across the state can reopen Tuesday at 25% capacity, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
“Gyms are among the most challenging of indoor environments, as noted by multiple epidemiologists and experts, even in the past several days and weeks,” Murphy said Wednesday during his briefing with other state officials. “But given where we are in this fight, we believe we are ready to take this step forward.”
Health clubs and indoor amusement facilities will also be allowed to reopen, he said, with similar restrictions and protocols.
Required protocols include: group fitness classes will be limited to 1 person per 200 square feet; all members and staff must wear masks at all times; there must be logs for members and staff when they’re in the facility; six feet of distance between equipment; and sanitizing equipment.
“I know there have been a few knuckleheads who have been more interested in their own celebrity, frankly, than working with us to defeat the virus,” Murphy said. “But they are, thankfully, overwhelmingly outnumbered by the good guys and gals.”
Murphy also said they he hoped to have indoor dining before mid-September.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 288, bringing the total to 190,306, Murphy said. There have been 11 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,134.
There are 1,780 probable deaths.
There are 425 people hospitalized across the state, including 72 people in intensive care and 29 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,921 cases with 245 deaths and 2,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,093 cases with 86 deaths and 933 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,029 cases with 147 deaths.
Included in the totals are two additional deaths and 17 additional cases that Atlantic County health officials reported Wednesday.
Two men with underlying health conditions are the latest Atlantic County residents to die from complications connected to the disease, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. According to public health officials, the 60-year-old Margate man and 71-year-old Galloway man are the third and fourth fatalities since Aug. 2.
Atlantic County health officials also reported 39 more residents who have been cleared as recovered as well as 17 additional residents who have tested positive, according to the release. The confirmations were identified among four men, ages 50 to 65, and 13 girls and women, ages 15-87. Four each are from Atlantic City, Galloway and Hamilton Township; two are from Egg Harbor Township; and one each is from Brigantine, Hammonton and Pleasantville.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, according to the release. Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 29. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, September 9, instead of Tuesday, September 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
County health officials urge residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that the state will be submitting an application for the FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program.
However, he urged President Trump and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit that expired in July.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to announce gyms across the state can soon reopen their doors after being shuttered for months COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from NJ.com.
They will be required to operate at 25% of indoor capacity and follow other safety guidelines, officials told the outlet. The new rules go into effect Sept. 1.
Murphy is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday afternoon during his coronavirus briefing in Trenton.
New Jersey Business & Industry Association president and CEO Michele Siekerka said Wednesday that the association supports Murphy's decision.
“NJBIA supports today’s decision by Governor Murphy to reopen health and fitness centers because owners of these businesses are able, willing and eager to reopen their doors in a safe and responsible manner that puts the health, safety and welfare of their workforce and patrons first," she said in a statement. “However, we are disappointed that the governor’s current prohibition on indoor dining remains unchanged, even as neighboring states have already moved forward to lift restrictions.
“NJBIA has consistently maintained that creating public health and economic health are not mutually exclusive. Just as other business owners have reopened following state and federal safety guidelines, restaurants have deserved that same opportunity for too long.
"Many restaurants were already prepared for the original July 2 reopening at 25% capacity before the governor changed his mind. The odds are still long for restaurants to thrive with limited indoor capacity, particularly as we steer toward colder weather in the coming months when outdoor dining will not be as feasible. Continuing a ban on indoor dining, even as schools, health and fitness centers, and other businesses reopen, makes no sense and could be the death knell for many restaurants.
"New Jersey's health and fitness centers, which had employed over 53,000 people, were hit hard by a five-month government-imposed shutdown, even though national data and surveys show that these facilities operating under appropriate guidelines, with good hygiene and social distancing, saw no increase in COVID-19 transmission.
"Today’s announcement is positive step for New Jersey health and fitness centers, and we urge the governor to act quickly to afford restaurant owners the same opportunity to save their businesses.”
—
Middle Township officials announced a "Freedom on the Fourth" event Sept. 4.
The township postponed its Independence Day fireworks show, concerned that crowds could exceed state guidelines at the time, according to a news release. "Freedom on the Fourth” will feature themed activities throughout the day, celebrating treasured American freedoms and showcasing many community voices.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, along with a representative from the Cape May County NAACP.
The three-part event begins with a “Freedom of Religion” unity prayer service in the morning, “Freedom of Speech” reflections in the afternoon, and “Freedom of Assembly” fireworks and a live band at night. All of the activities will adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, and all events will be livestreamed on the township’s Facebook page at facebook.com/middletownship.
“As we look around our nation, this is an important moment to celebrate and reflect on our rights and freedoms,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Freedom on the Fourth will be a day-long event. A time of sharing and community building. I hope folks can come together in harmony and mutual respect. Let’s put aside our differences, at least for one day, to remember and reflect on the rights that serve as the bedrock of personal freedoms and the foundation for a more free, open and tolerant society.”
The “Freedom on the Fourth” activities include:
Freedom of Religion Unity Prayer Service, Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 9 a.m.
• Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance – Committeeman James Norris
• Opening Hymn: “America the Beautiful” -- Tom Doyle
• Comments by Mayor Tim Donohue and Introduction of Clergy
• Second Hymn: St. Francis Prayer – Tom Doyle
• Comments by Deputy Mayor Theron “Ike” Gandy and introduction of Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan
• Closing Hymn: “Amazing Grace” -- Annie Farrow
• Closing Prayer – Pastor Scott Durbin
Freedom of Speech Reflections, Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 3 p.m.
• Police Honor Guard
• Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance – Committeeman James Norris
• National Anthem – Kathy Bakley
• “SHE,” a poem by Quanette Vasser-McNeal
• Comments by Mayor Tim Donohue
• Guest Speaker -- Melanie Collette, Middle Township High School teacher, on the fight for women’s right to vote and free speech
• Comments by State Sen. Michael Testa
• Guest speaker – Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Cape May County NAACP vice president, on African-American women and the struggle for free speech
• Comments by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew
• Closing remarks by Deputy Mayor Theron “Ike” Gandy
Freedom of Assembly Fireworks and Music, Goshen Sports Complex, gates open at 5 p.m.
• The Rocktologists band, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Boy Scouts Honor Guard, 7 p.m.
• National Anthem – TJ Jefferson, 7 p.m.
• Fireworks with patriotic soundtrack at dusk
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
Murphy is also scheduled at 10 a.m. to make an announcement about school funding, which will be livestreamed here.
On Tuesday, Murphy signed an executive order to make modifications to this year’s primarily vote-by-mail general election.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reevaluate the way we typically hold our elections,” Murphy said. “With today’s executive order, we are implementing revised requirements to alleviate concerns and provide clarity to voters as they cast their votes.”
Effective immediately, the order requires county clerks to publish a notice reflecting this year's primarily vote-by-mail process; permits county boards of elections to continue counting ballots every day until counting is completed; and requires election audits to be completed by Dec. 4.
