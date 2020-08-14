COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy expected to announce Nov. 3 election will be mostly vote-by-mail

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Secretary of State Tahesha Way.
Murphy is expected to announce Friday that the Nov. 3 election will be conducted mostly by mail.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 8 a.m. to appear in "CNN New Day" and at 8:40 a.m. on "Squawk Box" on CNBC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,725 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,024 cases with 83 deaths and 887 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,905 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Young Atlantic City woman battling cancer receives gifts
AC Cancer
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Tashaud Lee her cousin present flowers to Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, who has Crohns Disease and a liver disease and found out this year that she has cancer Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. South Jersey residents came together to surprise her by showing up her at home and applauding and cheering her and giving her presents. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
