COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy announces Nov. 3 election will follow primary with vote-by-mail, in-person hybrid

Murphy

Phil Murphy

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday morning that the state will be extending the voting model used in the recent primary to the general election in November. 

“We pursued a hybrid model,” Murphy said during an appearance on "CNN New Day," “We mailed ballots to folks who were registered in either party; we mailed applications to those who weren’t. And we also provided in-person voting capacity — at least 50% in each county and at least one location in each municipality.

“It was a success. Not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success,” he added.

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

Murphy is expected to announce Friday that the Nov. 3 election will be conducted mostly by mail.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 8 a.m. to appear on "CNN New Day" and at 8:40 a.m. on "Squawk Box" on CNBC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,725 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,024 cases with 83 deaths and 887 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,905 cases with 146 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

