COVID-19 UPDATES: Mostly mail-in ballots to be used for Nov. 3 election

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday morning that the state will be using primarily vote-by-mail for the general election in November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nov. 3 election will be similar to the recent primary, Murphy said during his briefing with other state officials. A new online voter registration option will be available Sept. 4.
“All of us recognize the importance of this year’s election,” Murphy said. “Ensuring that every voter has the ability to securely cast their ballot while protecting public health is our paramount concern.”
He cited the recent primary as an example of how the system will work, with a record number of voters casting their ballots.
“Results here and across our nation showed that making it easier to vote does not favor any one political party, but it does favor democracy,” he said. “No voter should fear for the sanctity of their ballot; every voter should have cast their vote knowing that safeguards and procedures are in place to make sure their voice is heard.”
Republican Sen. Michael Testa said in a statement Murphy’s plan to have voters cast their ballots almost exclusively by mail in the upcoming general election will cause unnecessary chaos in November.
“Governor Murphy’s plan to have everyone vote by mail will create unnecessary confusion in the upcoming general election when ballots will be cast for offices ranging from President of the United States to town council,” said Testa. “If our experience with the July vote-by-mail primary is any guide, New Jersey isn’t ready to pull off an election of such consequence by mail in a way that will ensure that every voter’s ballot is properly counted.”
Due to confusion with the mail-in ballot process and well-documented problems with the handling of ballots by the United States Postal Service, many residents have expressed concerns that their votes in the July primary were not counted, according to the release.
“We have heard numerous instances of our constituents receiving letters from election officials well after the primary saying their ballots could not be counted because they arrived after the deadline, despite the voters saying the ballots were mailed on time,” said Testa. “Is this the kind of doubt and confusion the governor should be injecting into a presidential election? There’s absolutely no need for that.
“Allowing people to spend five or ten minutes casting their ballots in person to protect the integrity of a presidential election doesn’t seem like such a great risk,” added Testa. “They spend more time waiting to check out at the supermarket. Governor Murphy should do the right thing and let people cast their votes however they feel safe, including in a voting booth.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 585, bringing the total to 187,164, Murphy said. There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,064.
There are also an additional 1,839 probable deaths.
There are 514 people hospitalized across the state either confirmed or pending test for the new coronavirus, including 91 people in intensive care and 40 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,752 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,024 cases with 83 deaths and 887 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,905 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
All voters will receive a prepaid return postage vote-by-mail ballot, which will be mailed by Oct. 5, he said. Ballots can be mailed – but must carry a postmark by Nov. 3 - deposited in a secure drop box or turned in at polling stations.
“This is more than a vote-by-mail election process,” Murphy said. “Voters will have more safe options to make sure their voice is heard and their voted counted.”
A ballot must be received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10, and ballots without postmarks received by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 will be valid, he said.
In addition, each municipality will open at least one in-person polling site, he said. All public schools will close for in-person instruction on election day.
“Unlike some other states, we will not look for ways to restrict the rights of voters to have their voices heard or to otherwise block access to the ballot,” Murphy said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that every voter is heard.”
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education will be giving $150 million in direct support to colleges and universities to defray costs of COVID-19 responses.
In addition, Murphy said that many across the state are not cooperating with contact tracers.
Nearly 20% of the contacts aren’t answering the call, Murphy said, and of those that do answer, almost 50% refuse to share information.
“It is incredibly important for everyone to take this seriously and to work with our contact tracers,” Murphy said. “Our contact tracers are not out on a witch hunt for any illegal activity, like underage drinking – by the way, none of which we condone – their sole task however, is to stop the spread of this virus and to save lives, period.
“Please answer the call,” he continued, his voice rising slightly. “And work with and be honest with the contact tracer who calls you.”
—
Atlantic County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths for the 13th consecutive day.
The new positive test results in 13 boys and men, ages 3 to 78, and 14 girls and women, ages 12 to 63, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The cases were identified as follows: eight in Pleasantville, four in Galloway, three each in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, two in Hammonton, and one each in Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor Township, Longport, Margate, Northfield and Ventnor.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,752 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,024 cases with 83 deaths and 887 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,905 cases with 146 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide Covid-19 testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August, 9 AM – 11:30 AM, unless otherwise noted.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday morning that the state will be extending the voting model used in the recent primary to the general election in November.
“We pursued a hybrid model,” Murphy said during an appearance on "CNN New Day," “We mailed ballots to folks who were registered in either party; we mailed applications to those who weren’t. And we also provided in-person voting capacity — at least 50% in each county and at least one location in each municipality.
“It was a success. Not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success,” he added.
—
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will debut a new Lunch & Learn series later this month, officials announced Friday.
The Lunch & Learn programs will be offered virtually on the last Thursday of the month from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., except during the months on November, December and June, according to a news release. Food Label – 411 will be the first program on Aug. 27.
The Lunch & Learn series presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, will allow participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home, officials said.
Food Label – 411 will teach participants the benefits of reading food labels, what food labels tell us, and deciphering packaging deceptions, according to the release.
“Food packaging can sometimes be misleading and reading food labels provides a better understanding of what is in the product to keep us healthy," Zellers said.
Additional virtual Lunch & Learn programs in 2020 include Wellness Balance on September 24 and Portion Distortion on October 29, according to the release. Sessions will be recorded and available for the public to view on the RCE of Cape May County You Tube channel.
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Secretary of State Tahesha Way.
Murphy is expected to announce Friday that the Nov. 3 election will be conducted mostly by mail.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 8 a.m. to appear on "CNN New Day" and at 8:40 a.m. on "Squawk Box" on CNBC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Young Atlantic City woman battling cancer receives gifts
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.