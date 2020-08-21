You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: Mobile testing site coming to Atlantic City senior housing

Virus Outbreak-State Aid

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J.  

 Chris Pedota / The Record via AP

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state Department of Health is setting up mobile testing sites at senior housing facilities across the state, including in Atlantic City, for residents through mid-September.

The DOH is working with healthcare company Optum, Murphy said.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 313, bringing the total to 188,817, Murphy said. There have been 13 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,122.

There are also 1,829 total probable deaths.

There are 414 people hospitalized across the state, including 61 people in intensive care and 30 people on ventilators, Murphy said.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that South Jersey has the highest percent positivity rate in the state at 2.88%; the state overall is at a 1.42% positivity rate.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,868 cases with 243 deaths and 2,379 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1061 cases with 84 deaths and 920 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,980 cases with 147 deaths.

Atlantic County health officials reported no new deaths related to the new coronavirus Friday.

Since Aug. 2, there have been only two deaths, both of which involved long-term care residents with underlying health conditions, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

County health officials also confirmed six positive cases boys and men, ages 16-60, and seven girls and women, ages 16-75, according to the release. They are from the following locations: five from Egg Harbor Township, two each from Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, and one each from Absecon, Hammonton, Pleasantville and Ventnor.

Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, officials said.

Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through September 29, according to the release. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sep. 8.

The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.

If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.

A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

At the start of the briefing, Murphy announced that the state has been working on a strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment in case of another outbreak.

So far, the state has 4.7 million N95 masks, 1 million surgical masks, 1.7 million face shields, 2.1 million hospital gowns and 1.9 million gloves.

Many of the items are on order as well, he said.

“As we recall, much of the spring was spent specifically sourcing ventilators,” Murphy said. “And we now have a state stockpile of 1,447 ventilators that we can deploy at literally a moment’s notice to any facility that finds itself facing a shortage of these critical devices and we have another 500 on order.”

Murphy said that “building this stockpile is how we’ve been working to protect against the next wave … or the next pandemic, even while we continue to fight this one. We will not, as we’ve been strong and committed to, we will not be caught unprepared.”

The state is donating 148 cases, or 6,000 doses, of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to 10 states plus the Virgin Islands, leaving 1,115 cases remaining in the state.

In addition, Murphy said more than half of the people contract tracers are reaching out to are refusing to cooperate.

“This is highly disturbing, to say the ever least,” Murphy said. “ … Our contact tracers only care about protecting public health. They care about protecting you and your family and your friends. This is not about a witch hunt.”

The public water, gas and electric utility shutoff moratorium has been extended until Oct. 15, Murphy said. Differed payment agreements from 12 to 24 months will be offered from gas and electric utilities.

When asked about the Lakeside Diner in Ocean County, Murphy said that the owner’s repeated defiance for opening indoor dining was “irresponsible, selfish behavior.”

“The answer is you’re damn right we’re going to enforce it,” Murphy said, when asked if he was sending a message.

The locks were changed on the business Friday morning and the owner received citations.

“Our sympathies are with the entire industry,” Murphy said. “ … We’re all in this together and we got to take responsibility and do the right thing.”

He also said that he hopes "to get there sooner than later” on the reopening of gyms.

The next live briefing is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

