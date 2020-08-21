COVID-19 UPDATES: Mobile testing site coming to Atlantic City senior housing

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state Department of Health is setting up mobile testing sites at senior housing facilities across the state, including in Atlantic City, for residents through mid-September.
The DOH is working with healthcare company Optum, Murphy said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 313, bringing the total to 188,817, Murphy said. There have been 13 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,122.
There are also 1,829 total probable deaths.
There are 414 people hospitalized across the state, including 61 people in intensive care and 30 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that South Jersey has the highest percent positivity rate in the state at 2.88%; the state overall is at a 1.42% positivity rate.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,868 cases with 243 deaths and 2,379 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1061 cases with 84 deaths and 920 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,980 cases with 147 deaths.
Atlantic County health officials reported no new deaths related to the new coronavirus Friday.
Since Aug. 2, there have been only two deaths, both of which involved long-term care residents with underlying health conditions, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
County health officials also confirmed six positive cases boys and men, ages 16-60, and seven girls and women, ages 16-75, according to the release. They are from the following locations: five from Egg Harbor Township, two each from Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, and one each from Absecon, Hammonton, Pleasantville and Ventnor.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, officials said.
Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through September 29, according to the release. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sep. 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
At the start of the briefing, Murphy announced that the state has been working on a strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment in case of another outbreak.
So far, the state has 4.7 million N95 masks, 1 million surgical masks, 1.7 million face shields, 2.1 million hospital gowns and 1.9 million gloves.
Many of the items are on order as well, he said.
“As we recall, much of the spring was spent specifically sourcing ventilators,” Murphy said. “And we now have a state stockpile of 1,447 ventilators that we can deploy at literally a moment’s notice to any facility that finds itself facing a shortage of these critical devices and we have another 500 on order.”
Murphy said that “building this stockpile is how we’ve been working to protect against the next wave … or the next pandemic, even while we continue to fight this one. We will not, as we’ve been strong and committed to, we will not be caught unprepared.”
The state is donating 148 cases, or 6,000 doses, of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to 10 states plus the Virgin Islands, leaving 1,115 cases remaining in the state.
In addition, Murphy said more than half of the people contract tracers are reaching out to are refusing to cooperate.
“This is highly disturbing, to say the ever least,” Murphy said. “ … Our contact tracers only care about protecting public health. They care about protecting you and your family and your friends. This is not about a witch hunt.”
The public water, gas and electric utility shutoff moratorium has been extended until Oct. 15, Murphy said. Differed payment agreements from 12 to 24 months will be offered from gas and electric utilities.
When asked about the Lakeside Diner in Ocean County, Murphy said that the owner’s repeated defiance for opening indoor dining was “irresponsible, selfish behavior.”
“The answer is you’re damn right we’re going to enforce it,” Murphy said, when asked if he was sending a message.
The locks were changed on the business Friday morning and the owner received citations.
“Our sympathies are with the entire industry,” Murphy said. “ … We’re all in this together and we got to take responsibility and do the right thing.”
He also said that he hopes "to get there sooner than later” on the reopening of gyms.
The next live briefing is set for 1 p.m. Monday.
—
What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in July?
Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$100,000
Won on July 17 on Black and Gold
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$200,000
Won on July 23 on Double Double Bonus Poker
$50,480
Won on July 23 on CLEPTATRA
$87,191.22
Won on July 26 on Lightning Cash-Magic Pearl
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 5 on Black and Gold
$100,000
Won on July 18 on Ten Times Pay
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$60,000
Won on July 30 on DBL Top Dollar
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$50,000
Won on July 2 on Double Top Dollar
$73,132.67
Won on July 25 on Happy Lantern Lightning Link
$66,000
Won on July 27 on TOP Dollar
$144,086.53
Won on July 29 on Wheel of Fortune
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$62,500
Won on July 2 on Five Times Pay
$72,000
Won on July 7 on Triple Diamond
$123,055.80
Won on July 25 on 88 Fortune
Ocean Casino Resort
$53,530.07
Won on July 2 on Cash Link
$65,795.48
Won on July 22 on Double Bonus Poker
$54,808.88
Won on July 17 on Lightening Cash
$51,158.39
Won on July 17 on Raising Fortune
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$55,828.87
Won on July 5 on Lightning Link
$901,969.22
Won on July 13 on Monopoly 3RM
$55,713.50
Won on July 17 on Lightning Links
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 7 on IGT Top Dollar
$53,455.11
Won on July 16 on High Stakes
$100,000
Won on July 22 on Double Bonus Poker
Online betting
$172,164.45
Won on July 1 on Divine Fortune on goldennuggetcasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 1 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on Borgatacasino.com
$50,050
Won on July 2 on DaVinci Extreme on resortscasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 3 on Deepstack 8-Max on hardrockcasino.com
$52,383
Won on July 3 on WSOP Bracelet event on caesarscasino.com
$50,025
Won on July 4 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasures on hardrockcasinos.com
$52,241.54
Won on July 4 on WSOP Bracelet event on caesarscasino.com
$59,952.15
Won on July 5 on WSOP Bracelet event on WSOP.com
$65,400
Won on July 6 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$58,500
Won on July 6 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$200,000
Won on July 6 on Jin Ji Bao Xi on caesarscasino.com
$161,286.44
Won on July 6 on WSOP Bracelet event on wsop.com
$75,002
Won on July 7 on Quick Hit Platinum on playsugarhouse.com
$75,024
Won on July 7 on NEO: Secrets of Stones on caesarscasino.com
$65,766.76
Won on July 7 on WSOP Bracelet on wsop.com
$103,397.65
Won on July 7 on Divine Fortune on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on July 8 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on betfaircasino.com
$73,942.60
Won on July 9 on WSOP Bracelet event 8 on wsop.com
$98,602
Won on July 10 on Slingo Advanced on resortscasino.com
$50,125
Won on July 10 on Slingo: XXXtreme on resortscasino.com
$51,425
Won on July 10 on Turn Your Fortune Mobile on playsugarhouse.com
$116,379
Won on July 10 on WSOP Bracelet Event 9 on wsop.com
$58,482
Won on July 10 on WSOP Bracelet Event 9 pm wsop.com
$100,000
Won on July 10 on Slingo XXXtreme on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on July 10 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on borgatacasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 11 on Game King Video Poker on resortscasino.com
$54,000
Won on July 11 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$172,361
Won on July 11 on WSOP Bracelet Event 10 on wsop.com
$74,290
Won on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Seaon on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on Game King Video Poker on resortscasino.com
$57,071
Won on WSOP Bracelet Event 11 on wsop.com
$306,030
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$300,000
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$74,290
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$97,500
Won on July 13 on Quick Hit Platinum on mohegansuncasino.com
$97,500
Won on July 13 on Quick Hit Platinum on mohegansuncasino.com
$50,400
Won on July 13 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$50,750
Won on July 13 on Fortune Coin 94 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$159,563.11
Won on July 13 on WSOP Bracelet Event 12 on wsop.com
$72,409.54
Won on July 13 on WSOP Bracelet Event 12 on wsop.com
$77,407.85
Won on July 14 on WSOP Bracelet Event 13 on wsop.com
$65,050
Won on July 14 on Divine Fortune on pokerstarsnj.com
$63,187.50
Won on July 14 on LBG: Lightning Horseman on mohegansuncasino.com
$62,373
Won on July 14 on Divine Fortune on hardrockcasino.com
$108,017
Won on July 14 on 88 Fortunes Megaway on betfaircasino.com
$56,599
Won on July 14 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$56,366
Won on July 15 on 88 Fortune on playsugarhouse.com
$51,025
Won July 15 on urn Fortune Mobile on playsugarhouse.com
$352,985.34
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$219,089
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet on wsop.com
$162,250
Won on July 15 on Divine Fortune on caesarscasino.com
$148,974.59
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$103,136
Won on July 16 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$52,193
Won on July 15 on OC #59 on wsop.com
$72,026
Won July 16 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on playsugarhouse.com
$77,840
Won on July 16 on MGM Grand Millions on playmgm.com
$55,063
Won on July 16 on The Big One on playmgm.com
$50,310
Won on July 17 on MGM Grand Millions on playmgm.com
$76,327.86
Won on July 18 on WSOP Bracelet Event 17 on wsop.com
$78,856.36
Won on July 19 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$56,259
Won on July 19 on WSOP Bracelet Event 18 on wsop.com
$58,251
Won on July 20 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
$57,320
Won on July 20 on BerryBurst Max on goldennuggetcasino.com
$133,856.82
Won on July 20 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$60,744.06
Won on July 20 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$226,652.77
Won on Julr 21 on Divine Fortune Touch on betfaircasino.com
$140,741.74
Won on July 21 on Mercy of God on goldennuggetcasino.com
$51,200
Won on July 21 on LootEnKhamun on playmgm.com
$52,937.50
Won on July 22 on Ozzy Osbourne on hardrockcasino.com
$131,937
Won on July 22 on 88 Fortune Megaways on goldennuggetcasino.com
$114,424
Won on July 22 on Bonanza-Megaways on goldennuggetcasino.com
$109,760
Won on July 23 on Soldiers of Rome on betfaircasino.com
$100,000
Won on July 23 on Jin Ji Bao XI Endless Treasure on betfaircasino.com
$120,082.95
Won on July 23 on WSOP Bracelet Event 22 on wsop.com
$80,000
Won on July 23 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on borgatacasino.com
$50,180
Won on July 24 on Capitals Gains on playsugarhousecasino.com
$95,475.96
Won on July 24 on WSOP Bracelet Event 23 on wsop.com
$52,126
Won on July 26 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on betfaircasino.com
$92,223.22
Won on July 26 on WSOP Bracelet Event 25 on wsop.com
$164,493.99
Won on July 27 on WSOP Bracelet Event 26 on wsop.com
$61,536.55
Won on July 27 on OC #113 on wsop.com
$3,266,476.20
Won on July 27 on The Big One Colossal Cash on playmgm.com
$113,211.42
Won on July 27 on Divine Fortune on borgatacasino.com
$216,130
Won on July 28 on 88 Fortunes on nj.unibet.com
$59,970
Won on July 28 Casino Blackjack on betfaircasino.com
$59,970
Won on July 28 Casino Blackjack on betfaircasino.com
$68,400
Won on July 28 on Triple Red Hot 7's on borgatacasino.com
$132,652.45
Won on July 29 on Mercy of the Gods on borgatacasino.com
$78,651/68
Won on July 30 on Pillars of Asgard on hardrockcasino.com
$305,433.36
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$189,192.69
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$130,291.74
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$91,260.99
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$196,293.04
Won July 31 on Divine Fortune on goldennuggetcasino.com
$64,411
Won on July 31 on WSOP Bracelet Event 30 on wsop.com
