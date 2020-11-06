COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy to announce appointments to Cannabis Regulatory Commission

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11 a.m. to “make an announcement” in Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial.
A release from the governor's office Friday morning said the announcement will include appointments to a Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,436 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,776 cases with 96 deaths and 1,442 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,906 cases with 153 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
