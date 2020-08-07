You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: Cumberland County courts to hold seminar for renters facing eviction

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

The Cumberland County judiciary is hosting a seminar for renters facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many folks are unable to pay their rent and are concerned about eviction," according to a post shared on the county Prosecutor's Office Facebook page. "This seminar will provide county specific information about resources available to help those facing eviction for non-payment of rent."

Vicinage 15, which is made up of Cumberland/Gloucester/Salem counties, will be hosting three webinars for landlords and tenants.

Vicinage Special Civil Part judges and staff will explain current landlord/tenant court procedures, and Legal Services of South Jersey, County Boards of Social Services, Catholic Charities and other community providers will provide information about available resources, according to the post.

While each seminar will provide county-specific information, attendees may register for any county, regardless of residency, officials said. There is no limit to the number of seminars attendees may register/attend.

These events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Cumberland County: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aug. 25.

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,624 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,001 cases with 82 deaths and 843 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,826 cases with 146 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

What is your school district's reopening plan?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News