COVID-19 UPDATES: Cape May County reports no new cases for second time this week

Cape May County officials Saturday reported no new positive cases of COVID-19.
It is the second day this week with no new cases, and the first time since March that the county has gone without a new case twice in the same week.
"We are very pleased with the news today and continue to work diligently to keep our numbers at zero," Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said in the news release. "I want to thank everyone at the Cape May County Health Department for their great work over the past six months along with Freeholder Jeff Pierson, who is the liaison to the Health Department from the Freeholder Board. I also want to thank Freeholder Vice-Director Len Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey for their work on the County’s Safely Together messaging."
—
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 388, bringing the total to 191,320, Murphy posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. There have been 4 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 14,153.
#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 388 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 191,320.
Sadly, we are reporting 4 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,153 lives lost.
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,944 cases with 245 deaths and 2,599 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,103 cases with 88 deaths and 963 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,054 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township High School band prepares for school year
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.