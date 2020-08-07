COVID-19 UPDATES: Cape May County reports four cases Friday

Cape May County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one out-of-county resident, bringing the county-wide total to 1,006. The cases were reported in Lower Township, Middle Township, Upper Township and West Wildwood. The county stands at 82 virus-related deaths.
—
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 384, bringing the total to 184,061, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There have been 12 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,007.
There are 551 people hospitalized across the state, including 120 people in intensive care and 74 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
"We continue to work together as one family to beat this virus," he said. "Right now, we need to dig a little deeper. I know we’re all getting a little fatigued, but we cannot give coronavirus one more inch. Let’s keep doing what we need to do to get our numbers back down."
Murphy also announced the creation of a new Small Landlord Emergency Grant Program. The program will take $25 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund and provide emergency grant funding to small rental apartment building owners for rent losses between April and July during the pandemic.
"The majority of low- and moderate-income renters live in buildings with between three and ten rental units," Murphy said. "By assisting small landlords, we’re helping to secure quality rental housing by protecting their investment in the maintenance of their properties."
Landlords who receive assistance through the program must then pass along the benefits to their tenants by forgiving outstanding back rent and late fees accumulated during the same period, the governor said.
"Through this assistance, we can help directly support COVID-impacted renters by having outstanding back-rent forgiven and reducing the risks for evictions once the statewide moratorium expires," he said. "Our eviction moratorium remains firmly in place, protecting tenants from being removed during the pandemic. Tenants for whom evictions have been filed may choose to participate in court mediation purely at their option. Choosing not to do so will not lead to eviction."
Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said the program is about supporting small residential property owners who are at times the most vulnerable during a economic crisis because they are locked out of capital and federal resources.
"The research that we have done shows that they are less likely to qualify for federal housing assistance as well as mortgage forbearance programs," she said.
The state also added a contact tracing dashboard that will allow everyone to see where the 1,344 contact tracers are currently on the job.
There are currently 15 contact tracers on-the-ground, across the state, for every 100,000 residents. More contact tracers will be added until every county hits the 15-per-100,000 threshold. More will be added after that.
According to the dashboard, 63% of those who were called by a contact tracer were successfully reached, and about half of them were notified of their exposure. The greatest challenge to contact tracing has been from people not answering the phone or refusing to assist contact tracers, and 45% of those who have tested positive and answered the call refused to provide any contact information to our contact tracers.
The dashboard will be updated every Friday.
"Contact tracing is about public health. Period," Murphy said. "No one is out on a witch hunt. No one is asking questions that have any focus other than trying to stop the spread of this virus."
The Department of Labor also reported than more than 1.3 million New Jerseyans were deemed eligible for monetary benefits through the unemployment system and 96% of them have received payment, Murphy said. More than $13.2 billion has been released into the pockets of state residents.
"The report showed a more than 40% decrease in the number of initial unemployment claims," he said. "This is the lowest number we’ve seen since March and before the pandemic hit. While we certainly have a long way to go, this decrease offers a glimmer of hope."
The governor also called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not working to renew federal unemployment benefits as New Jersey families are not receiving $600 less a week as the pandemic continues.
"Mitch McConnell may have forgotten that while he gets paid no matter what, millions of taxpayers who fund his salary – and their families – are hurting and need help yesterday," he said. "Congress needs to extend federal unemployment benefits, and the president needs to sign this, now. Congress needs to provide direct assistance to states. COVID-19 hasn’t cared if it ravages a blue state or a red state, and neither should Congress."
—
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Friday that renewal deadlines for disability placards has been extended.
An Executive Order, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, extends the time for individuals to apply for renewed disability placards until 90 days after the last day of the public health emergency. The COVID-19 public health emergency remains in effect after being declared by Murphy on March 9.
"This action provides relief to drivers with disability placards, extending the time required to apply for renewals,"said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “It allows us at MVC to continue cutting through the backlog of renewal applications, while giving our customers some peace of mind as we navigate a COVID-19 world together.”
—
Atlantic County health officials reported no new COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth consecutive day. There are also 39 additional residents who have recovered.
An additional 13 new positive cases were reported on Friday. The cases were among six males, ages 6-66, and seven females, ages 10-66.
There were three cases in Absecon, two each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, and one each in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Galloway, Hamilton Township, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Since March, 3,637 residents have been confirmed positive, of whom 2,057 have recovered. There are a total 241 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
The Cumberland County judiciary is hosting a seminar for renters facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many folks are unable to pay their rent and are concerned about eviction," according to a post shared on the county Prosecutor's Office Facebook page. "This seminar will provide county specific information about resources available to help those facing eviction for non-payment of rent."
Vicinage 15, which is made up of Cumberland/Gloucester/Salem counties, will be hosting three webinars for landlords and tenants.
Vicinage Special Civil Part judges and staff will explain current landlord/tenant court procedures, and Legal Services of South Jersey, County Boards of Social Services, Catholic Charities and other community providers will provide information about available resources, according to the post.
While each seminar will provide county-specific information, attendees may register for any county, regardless of residency, officials said. There is no limit to the number of seminars attendees may register/attend.
These events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
—
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,624 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,001 cases with 82 deaths and 843 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,826 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
What is your school district's reopening plan?
Absecon reopening plan
Absecon reopening plan
Atlantic City reopening plan
Atlantic City reopening plan
Atlantic County Institute of Technology reopening plan
Atlantic County Institute of Technology reopening plan
Parents & Guardians,
We are in the process of developing our plan for how ACIT students will return to school in September.
We are following the recent guidelines provided by the New Jersey Department of Education along with the recommendations from the New Jersey and Atlantic County Health Departments to ensure that all safety measures will be in place when students return to in-person classes.
At the present time, we are planning to implement a hybrid model of instruction in September that would have students attending school in-person every other day with online learning activities scheduled on the alternate day. This model would facilitate social distancing throughout the school day as students will be part of a smaller cohort in the school buildings. Additionally, we are planning to modify our class schedule with classes offered on a semester basis allowing students to manage three academic classes and their career technical course during each semester. Semesters will run September to January and February to June.
As we finalize our plan, we need your input. Please respond to a survey below.
Please be assured that we are working to develop a Return-to-School Plan that will facilitate student and staff safety, optimize learning, and the continuity of student services.
Brigantine reopening plan
Brigantine reopening plan
Buena Regional reopening plan
Buena Regional reopening plan
Egg Harbor City reopening plan
Egg Harbor City reopening plan
At this time, we are planning on offering two options in September. This is all subject to change.
Option A: In-person Instruction: Monday through Friday at school from 8:30 – 12:30, remote component from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Option B: 100% Remote Instruction: Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 12:30, remote component from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Families who opt for Option A, do not need to do anything. In-person instruction is the default. Families who opt for Option B are required to register their child(ren) via the Google form that will also be posted today (see below). This is due by August 10th.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepjnwp_tDDh8yejuM8jp3Xd51ZyEEOGyMw8ngHlBYi3PXFdg/viewform
Egg Harbor Township reopening plan
Egg Harbor Township reopening plan
Estell Manor reopening plan
Estell Manor reopening plan
Galloway Township reopening presentation
Galloway Township reopening presentation
Greater Egg Harbor Regional reopening plan
Greater Egg Harbor Regional reopening plan
Hamilton Township reopening plan
Hamilton Township reopening plan (1st draft)
Hammonton reopening plan
Hammonton reopening plan
Linwood reopening plan
Linwood reopening plan
Mainland Regional reopening plan
Mainland Regional reopening plan
On August 10th, at 6 PM, MRHS will be holding a Virtual BOE Meeting to present the Return to School Plan.
Margate reopening plan
Margate reopening plan
Mullica Township reopening plan
Mullica Township reopening plan
Northfield reopening plan
Northfield reopening plan
Notice is hereby given that the Northfield Board of Education hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:00 PM, as a virtual meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and vote on The Reopening Plan 2021, and any other matters brought properly before the Board. The Board may enter into executive session and action will be taken. Access to board meeting via www.ncs-nj.org.
Pleasantville reopening plan
Pleasantville reopening plan
July 29, 2020
Dear Parents & Guardians,
The safety and well-being of our staff and students is our highest priority. The Pleasantville Board of Education recently approved a Re-Start and Re-Opening Plan for our schools this fall. A copy of the Plan is available on the District’s website. The Board will hold a special meeting on August 6, 2020 at 6:00p.m. to present and discuss the Plan to our community.
Part of the Plan states that our students will return to school under a cohort/hybrid model. In accordance with the plan and our District’s commitment to provide instruction in accordance with guidance from the New Jersey Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control, we have established cohorts to provide instruction while maintaining social distance.
Students who attend Pleasantville Public Schools will receive instruction in one of the three following cohorts:
Cohorts A and B will attend school for face-to-face instruction two consecutive days (either M-T or Th-Fri) in person and three days of remote instruction.
Cohort C will participate remotely for five consecutive days.
On Wednesdays all students will participate online either in small group instruction or completing assignments through Google Classroom or district instructional software programs.
On Wednesdays teachers will utilize their time to meet with Small Groups or One to One Instruction in the AM and Professional Development, Staff Meetings, and/or planning preparation in the PM.
All cohorts will follow their district schedule, New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS) Student Code of Conduct and attendance requirements as outlined in the Student Handbook.
As indicated above, the blended model is a combination of face-to-face and remote instruction. During the students’ remote learning days, participating in the live classroom lessons remotely in real-time allows for interaction with other classmates and the teacher.
Cohort C option allows for complete remote learning for families that request this option.
If you prefer that your child participate in Cohort C, please fill out and immediately submit the attached form to the District’s Registration Office located at next to the Leeds Avenue School, 100 W. Leeds Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232, or you can email the completed form to: John Hannigan at hannigan.john@pps-nj.us. This form must be completed and returned by August 21, 2020.
Please note, there will be two opportunities for you the move your child to Cohort A/B. If you decide to change your child’s placement, you must make your request in writing at the end of Marking Period 2 (January) or Marking Period 3 (April).
Please contact the Office of the Superintendent if you have any questions regarding the above. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Port Republic reopening plan
Port Republic reopening plan
August 12, 2020: Remote Board Meeting 5:00pm
Meeting Information:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/8089665518…
Meeting ID: 808 966 5518
Password: 668046
Somers Point reopening plan
Somers Point reopening plan
Somers Point School District will hold a special virtual meeting of the Board of Education on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 6:00 PM to review and approve the District’s Reopening Plan. Please see the following link for the meeting agenda and YouTube link.
The plan will be posted tomorrow evening for the community to review.
Attendees will be able to submit their questions and comments before and during the meeting through email at publiccomments@sptsd.org.
Ventnor reopening presentation
Ventnor reopening plan
Weymouth Township reopening letter
Weymouth Township reopening letter
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Avalon and Stone Harbor reopening plan
Avalon and Stone Harbor reopening plan
Cape May City reopening plan
Cape May City reopening plan
Cape May County Technical High School reopening plan
Cape May Tech reopening plan
Dennis Township reopening plan
Dennis Township reopening plan
Lower Cape May Regional reopening presentation
Lower Cape May Regional reopening presentation
Lower Township Elementary reopening presentation
Lower Township Elementary reopening presentation
Middle Township reopening presentation
Middle Township reopening presentation
Ocean City reopening plan
Ocean City reopening plan
For more detailed information, visit
Upper Township reopening plan
Upper Township reopening plan
West Cape May reopening plan
West Cape May reopening plan
Wildwood reopening plan
Wildwood reopening plan
Wildwood Crest reopening plan
Wildwood Crest reopening plan
Woodbine reopening plan
Woodbine reopening plan
Bridgeton reopening survey
Bridgeton reopening survey
Parent Survey is Now Open
Bridgeton Public Schools is preparing for a safe school reopening this September. In order for us to be successful, it is important to receive information from our stakeholders. Please complete this Bridgeton Public Schools Parent Survey by Monday, August 10, 2020.
Dear Parents/Guardians
Bridgeton Public Schools is preparing for a safe school reopening this September. In order for us to be successful, it is important to receive information from our stakeholders. Please complete this Bridgeton Public Schools Parent Survey by Monday, August 10, 2020.
Bridgeton Public Schools will communicate a final reopening plan in August 2020. Currently, a normal 5-day per week reopening is not an option. Bridgeton Public Schools is currently offering a hybrid model, which consists of both in-person and online instruction. If your child has a medical or health issue impacting their return to school in a hybrid schedule, or if you have concerns that may require your child to complete his or her schooling 100% online via virtual instruction, please ensure you complete the Bridgeton Public Schools Parent Survey to make your requests.
Please note, if you choose to have your child's schooling 100% online via virtual instruction, your child must remain in that learning environment for the entire first marking period. Notice to change learning environments must be communicated to your child's Principal by November 1, 2020.
Your participation in this survey is vital to our planning process, and we appreciate your time and effort.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWKSGVJ
Estimados padres de familia,
Para asegurarnos de que nuestras escuelas públicas de Bridgeton tengan una reapertura segura, queremos invitar a todos los padres a que completan la siguiente encuesta. La información provista será esencial para implementar un plan exitoso. Así que, por favor, completen la encuesta para el lunes, 10 de agosto del 2020.
El plan final sobre la apertura de las escuelas en septiembre será publicado en el mes de agosto del 2020. Actualmente, una reapertura normal de 5 días por semana, no es una opción viable. En septiembre, empezaremos ofreciendo un modelo híbrido o mixto, en el cual los niños recibirán instrucción en persona y en línea o virtual a través del internet, usando sus iPads o computadoras portátiles.
Si sus niños tienen algún problema médico o de salud que les impida regresar a la escuela, usando el modelo mixto, o si ustedes tienen algún otro tipo de preocupaciones, como padres, pueden escoger instrucción 100% en línea o virtual. Así que, por favor, completen la encuesta para que sepamos su opinión y selección sobre la enseñanza de sus hijos.
Por favor, es importante tener en cuenta que, si escogen que sus niños reciban enseñanza 100% en línea, los niños deberán estar en ese ambiente durante el primer periodo o trimestre académico. Luego, si desean cambiar el ambiente de aprendizaje, lo podrán hacer empezando en el segundo periodo académico. La notificación para dicho cambio debe ser dirigida a los directores de las escuelas, el 1ero de noviembre del 2020.
Nuevamente, recuerden que su participación en esta encuesta es vital en nuestro proceso para planificar, y apreciamos su tiempo y colaboración.
Commercial Township reopening plan
Commercial Township reopening plan
Cumberland County Technical Education Center reopening plan
Cumberland County Technical Education Center reopening plan
Cumberland Regional High School reopening letter
Cumberland Regional High School reopening letter
July 31, 2020
Dear Students, Parents and Faculty & Staff,
During this time of uncertainty, the Cumberland Regional School District is dedicated to maintaining a student-centered approach to reopening for the 2020-2021 school year. With that in mind, we will work to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families while maintaining high expectations for all.
School leaders throughout New Jersey have been working tirelessly to develop reopening plans in accordance with the State’s Restart & Recovery Plan: The Road Back. While our work at the Cumberland Regional School District will continue for the duration of summer, I wanted to share our plans as soon as possible so that our families can plan accordingly. Please understand that these plans have not yet been reviewed by the Department of Education for compliance. Therefore, in this very fluid world we live in, our plans may change.
In September, schools will reopen in a hybrid learning environment. This means that we will provide a combination of in-person and virtual/remote instruction. Our formidable challenge has been to strike a balance between implementation of the CDC’s Health Guidelines and Considerations for Schools while maximizing in-person instruction. We must also give parents the options to choose full remote learning as an option. More information on this option is available on our website.
We are working with the County Health Department and focusing our attention on the three guiding principles promoted by the CDC and State and Local Departments of Health, as well as our school physician. The guiding principles driving our reopening decisions and program restructuring are as follows: (1) implement social distance guidelines of 6’ or more, wherever practicable; (2) wear face masks; and, (3) engage in protocol and practice that promotes proper hand washing hygiene. While we will devote considerable time, energy, and resources to implementing these medically endorsed guidelines, we recognize that our success will largely depend on human behavior, and we are asking for the patience, understanding, and cooperation of all stakeholders to protect the health and well-being of our staff and students.
Mask Wearing
Face mask or neck gaiters will always be required in the building for staff and visitors. They will be required for students at all times social distancing is not practical. This includes while on buses, any time students are up from their desks, and any time they need to interact with staff or other students. Please know that the District will not be providing masks to students and that the purchasing of masks will be the responsibility of our parents. NJ.com recently published an article entitled, “You need to ‘mask train’ your kids before schools reopen….Here’s how to do it.” I share this article to assist our parents/students in the preparation of wearing masks (or neck gaiters) throughout the school day as “mask endurance” will be a serious challenge for students. Students refusing to wear face masks will be excluded and placed on fully remote learning.
Cohort Model
In an effort to maximize social distancing measures, we have divided our school population into two cohorts – A and B. Students will be assigned to cohorts based on class schedules. We are also attempting to keep siblings in the same cohorts. We believe this measure will help assist families in developing schedules, especially for parents who need childcare from older siblings. There may, however, be some need to change chosen electives to ensure that siblings are placed in the same cohort.
PEP and ELL students will be in a four-day cohort.
Cohort Reporting Sequence
Cohort A will report in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays. They will attend their classes remotely on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the regularly scheduled times.
Cohort B will report in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will attend their classes remotely on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the regularly scheduled times.
PEP and ELL students will attend in-person Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They will attend their classes remotely on Fridays at the regularly scheduled times.
Full Remote Option students will attend classes all five days remotely at the regularly scheduled times.
Health Concerns
Our Conditions for Learning and Learning and Leadership committees have taken the safety of our school family very seriously. We have safety plans that include one-way hallways and ramps, multiple entrances for students’ arrival and dismissal, nightly deep cleaning, common surface cleaning throughout the day, mask protocols, and contact tracing. Students and staff will self-survey each day before entering the building via Genesis, and temperatures will be taken before anyone enters the school. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and attend your classes remotely! Attendance will be recorded whether attending in person or remotely. We will be working with the Cumberland County Health Department to respond to any positive cases. Contact tracing will occur, and notifications will be sent to all appropriate persons.
School Day
The first-semester school day will consist of three blocks of in-person instruction from 7:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Monday-Thursday as listed above. Fridays will be fully remote. Lunches will be distributed before students leave for the day and will include meals for remote days. Students attending full remote will be able to pick up their lunches for the week on Mondays. The second-semester schedule will be determined by health conditions and state mandates.
School Calendar
We have revised our school calendar to provide one more professional development day for our staff at the beginning of the school year. Students’ first day will be for Cohort A, September 9, and for Cohort B, September 10. Graduation will not change unless we have significant weather-related closures. An updated calendar will be posted to our website.
Student/Parent Training for Technology
Workshops will be offered for parents and students on Microsoft Teams and other platforms and applications used in remote learning. All students will be given a Chromebook for the year to be used in school and at home for remote learning. Resources also will be provided for any household lacking connectivity. Please check our website and social media pages for dates and times of the trainings.
Community/Parent Input
School Reopening questions, concerns, or thoughts can be submitted to the building principal at aiello@crhsd.org or you can email me directly at price@crhsd.org.
In closing, thank you to all those who volunteered their input in this challenging time. As a reminder, you can continue to monitor updates on our website at www.crhsd.org. Should you have any questions that require immediate attention, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.
Sincerely,
Steve Price
Superintendent
Deerfield Township reopening plan
Deerfield Township reopening plan
Downe Township reopening survey
Downe Township reopening survey
Governor Murphy is now requiring school districts to offer the option for full-remote learning for students in September. Downe Township School is requesting that all families complete this survey by 9:00 am on Friday, July 31st so we can plan appropriately for September. As of now, we are NOT offering full-time (5 days/week) in-person instruction. However, we are collecting data to determine how many people would be willing to send students if this were possible. Your input is essential to our planning process. We understand that this situation puts a burden on families. Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. More specific information about our plan will be released next week.
We will need to attach some mandatory requirements to the selection process to allow for safety and planning. This survey is due by Friday, July 31 so we can start planning for social distancing, transportation, and grouping of students. Once a choice is made, we encourage you to stick with that choice if possible. We will not accept any changes after August 14, 2020. Once school starts, you can change your preference from Option 1/Hybrid Learning to Option 2/Full Remote/Virtual Learning at any time. However, due to social distancing requirements, we will not allow anyone to change from Option 2/Full Remote/Virtual Learning to Option 1 until the start of Marking Period 2 (November 16, 2020). That will help maintain consistency for students and teachers managing both groups of students at the same time. Please remember that Governor Murphy could mandate everyone to do Full Remote/Virtual Learning at any time due to health concerns.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSernzjl0lyQmjBYOJuXK_xbXWlumvA1IMQEPjZ0LOnGt3e4wg/viewform
Fairfield Township reopening plan
Fairfield Township reopening plan
Greenwich Township and Stow Creek reopening letter
Greenwich Township and Stow Creek reopening letter
Hopewell Township reopening letter
Hopewell Township reopening letter
Lawrence Township reopening letter
Lawrence Township reopening letter
Maurice River Township reopening video
Maurice River Township reopening video
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WFAGU110nNGMt6kyq7QWvtroFi0UqVsU/view?usp=sharing
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.