COVID-19 UPDATES: Cape May County reports 5 new cases

Cape May County officials Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
The cases came from Lower Township, North Wildwood, Upper Township, Woodbine and an unnamed long-term care facility.
So far, Atlantic County had reported 3,868 cases with 243 deaths and 2,379 cases cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,075 cases with 85 deaths and 919 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,998 cases with 147 deaths.
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
