COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service on casino floors to resume Friday

Beverage service on casino floors will resume Friday, state officials said.
Drinks must be ordered from a server and consumed in your seat, according to Gov. Phil Murphy's office.
Just received word from the Governor's Office that beverage service on casino floor will resume Friday. Drinks must be ordered from a server and consumed in your seat. https://t.co/nvIv0AIgOk— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) September 1, 2020
—
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed an executive order establishing rules for the resumption of indoor dining on Friday.
The order also contains requirements for movie theaters and other indoor entertainment businesses, where the number of patrons for a performance will be limited to 25% capacity, up to a maximum of 150 people, according to a news release. It also increases the limits for indoor gatherings that are religious services or celebrations, political activities, wedding ceremonies, funerals, or memorial services to 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people, an increase from the current limit of 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people.
Other indoor gatherings, including house parties, remain at the limit of 25% capacity with a maximum of 25 people, officials said.
“Given the progress we continue to see statewide, and with the proper precautions and limitations in place, I am proud that we can take this step today to allow our restaurants to once again welcome patrons back for indoor dining services,” Murphy said. “Our job now is to ensure that this resumption only leads to future expansions of indoor capacity limits, and that we do not have to take a step backward.”
“Sitting at a table inside a favorite restaurant and enjoying a good meal with family and friends has been a shared missed experience for New Jerseyans,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The measures outlined in this directive will help ensure that restaurant-goers and staff alike remain healthy and protected from the spread of COVID-19.”
"We are excited to see the announcement allowing the start of indoor dining,” said Marilou Halvorsen, President of the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association. “This has been a long road and I appreciate the Governor and his team communicating with the association and members of the industry. The industry is ready for a safe reopening and getting New Jerseyans back to work. We look forward to the next phase."
Under the Department of Health’s Health and Safety Standards, food or beverage establishments offering in-person service must adhere to the following protocols, among others:
- Limit the number of patrons in indoor areas to 25% of the food or beverage establishment’s indoor capacity, excluding the food or beverage establishment’s employees;
- Limit seating to a maximum of eight customers per table (unless they are from a family from the same household) and arrange seating to achieve a minimum distance of six feet between parties;
- Require customers to only consume food or beverages while seated;
- Require patrons to wear face coverings while inside the indoor premises of the food or beverage establishment, except when eating or drinking at their table;
- Food or beverage establishments with table service must require that customers be seated in order to place orders;
- Food or beverage establishments with table service must require that wait staff bring food or beverages to seated customers; and
- Keep doors and windows open where possible and utilize fans to improve ventilation.
The order includes requirements for theaters and indoor performance venues to reopen to the public on Friday, which include:
- Any particular showing is limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people;
- Groups that buy tickets together can sit together, but must be at least 6 feet apart from all other groups; and
- Individuals must wear masks, unless they are removing them to eat or drink concessions.
Also on Tuesday, Murphy released an updated list of state and territories from which individuals are to quarantine for two weeks.
The updated advisory includes two additional states Alaska and Montana, bringing the total to 33 states and territories, according to a news release.
The list now includes: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; California; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Hawaii; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Virgin Islands; and Wisconsin.
“We continue to ask everyone to practice self-responsibility and good citizenship by complying with our travel advisories,” Murphy said. “It is critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 33 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging, officials said. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
—
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, at 1 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy is slated to sign legislation expanding access to professional and occupational licenses.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,976 cases with 245 deaths and 2,689 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,117 cases with 88 deaths and 963 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,089 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
