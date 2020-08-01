You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen

Court rules New Jersey can shut down gym that defied closure

FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters outside his gym in Bellmawr, N.J. On Friday, July 24, 2020, Smith posted on Facebook that "we will not back down under any circumstances," after a state judge ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities can shut down the gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr reopened Saturday, the latest act of defiance by the owners who have fought against state mandates that have kept gyms shuttered to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, posted a video on his Instagram Saturday morning showing two men kicking down wooden barriers and going inside the business.

"I hate the fact that it has to come to this," Smith wrote in the video's caption. "Governor Murphy can portray us in whatever villainous way he wants, but our hands are forced here and that’s his fault. We are over 4 months into an economic shutdown that was supposed to be 14 days. It is time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner.

"Small business is not solely responsible for the spread of the virus yet we are targeted as such and unfairly treated," he continued. "You will not trample one our rights and you will not destroy our lives. We will not back down. Ever. Please share this to show what lengths we have to go to just to make a living for our families."

Smith, along with co-owner Frank Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, were arrested earlier this week for operating their business in spite of a judge’s order.

They were charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of Violation of a Disaster Control Act, both disorderly persons summons.

“After Atilis Gym refused to comply with multiple criminal citations and Superior Court orders, including a contempt of court order issued Friday, today law enforcement entered the premises to ensure closure of the gym and to abate the public health risks,” said a spokesperson for Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “As the Attorney General previously said, the state wishes it had not come to this, but the gym refused to comply even with a contempt order.”

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed Executive Order No. 170, which temporarily extends certain statutory deadlines across state government that require review and action by agencies before a specified deadline.

The deadlines were previously extended on June 30, with Executive Order No. 159, according to a news release. The statutory deadlines, in addition to certain effective dates that are being delayed, are included in the accompanying appendix to the order. The order will take effect immediately.

“As the state government has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, resources have been immensely strained,” Murphy said. “Extending these deadlines allows state agencies to continue to be able to meet the needs of New Jerseyans, and provides agencies with crucial time to make decisions with the consideration and input necessary for the long-term benefit of our state.”

For a copy of Executive Order No. 170, click here.

There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. 

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had increased by 699, bringing the total to 181,660.

There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,944, he said. There are also 1,875 probable deaths.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,539 cases with 239 deaths and 1,944 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 978 cases with 82 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,734 cases with 145 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

