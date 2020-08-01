COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, reopened Saturday, the latest act of defiance by the owners who have fought against state mandates that have kept gyms shuttered to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, posted a video on his Instagram account Saturday morning showing two men kicking down wooden barriers and going inside the business.
"I hate the fact that it has to come to this," Smith wrote in the video's caption. "Governor Murphy can portray us in whatever villainous way he wants, but our hands are forced here and that’s his fault. We are over 4 months into an economic shutdown that was supposed to be 14 days. It is time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner.
"Small business is not solely responsible for the spread of the virus yet we are targeted as such and unfairly treated," he continued. "You will not trample one our rights and you will not destroy our lives. We will not back down. Ever. Please share this to show what lengths we have to go to just to make a living for our families."
Smith, along with co-owner Frank Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, were arrested earlier this week for operating their business in spite of a judge’s order.
They were charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of Violation of a Disaster Control Act, both disorderly persons summons.
“After Atilis Gym refused to comply with multiple criminal citations and Superior Court orders, including a contempt of court order issued Friday, today law enforcement entered the premises to ensure closure of the gym and to abate the public health risks,” said a spokesperson for Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “As the Attorney General previously said, the state wishes it had not come to this, but the gym refused to comply even with a contempt order.”
New deadlines
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed Executive Order No. 170, which temporarily extends certain statutory deadlines across state government that require review and action by agencies before a specified deadline.
The deadlines were previously extended June 30, with Executive Order No. 159, according to a news release. The statutory deadlines, in addition to certain effective dates that are being delayed, are included in the accompanying appendix to the order. The order will take effect immediately.
“As the state government has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, resources have been immensely strained,” Murphy said. “Extending these deadlines allows state agencies to continue to be able to meet the needs of New Jerseyans, and provides agencies with crucial time to make decisions with the consideration and input necessary for the long-term benefit of our state.”
Virus update
No briefing with state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled for Saturday or Sunday.
The next live briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had increased by 699, bringing the total to 181,660.
There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,944, he said. There are also 1,875 probable deaths.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,539 cases with 239 deaths and 1,944 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 978 cases with 82 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,734 cases with 145 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS from a food drive for farm workers in Hammonton
080120_nws_fooddrive
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company’s Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Volunteers (l-r) Adriana Sauce, 25, of Bridgeton and Nicolas Matteo, 22, of Washington Twp. help out with the nex pallett to be picked up.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company’s Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Migrant worker at ABC Martin Ruiz Garcia gets a hand from co-worker Felix Nieves, a Hammonton resident.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company’s Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Volunteer Jose Guzman, from the group CATA based in Pennsylvania, grabs another box of corn to be handed out.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Hauling food back to Blueberry Bill farm workers in Hammonton, Jose Ruiz and Luis Ruiz.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Rafael Mendez of Pleasantdale Farm has a load of food secured in his truck, which he'll drive back to his farm and issue out to all the migrant workers there.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Hammonton resident and ABC worker Paul Benedetti loads a pallett of food onto a truck bound for another farm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Jose Antonio, an employee of Atlantic Blueberry Company in Hammonton, carries away his food allotment Friday during a Community FoodBank of New Jersey food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers. More than 650 workers in the region were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn and masks.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. Workers at the blueberry company wait to sign in for their food boxes.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Alejandro Ortiz and Juanita Ramos pick up a box of dry goods Friday during a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers at the Atlantic Blueberry Company in Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company’s Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. (l-r) Millie Irizarry-Santos, the Network Engagement Specialist and Mobile Food Pantry Supervisor hands out masks to Rafael Mendez of Pleasantdale Farm which he’ll deliver to the workers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 31st, at the Atlantic Blueberry Company's Hammonton location, The Community FoodBank of NJ holds a food drive for seasonal migrant farm workers who have been impacted by the the pandemic. 600 workers in the region, including workers from ABC, were to receive a box of dry goods as well as harvested corn. (l-r) Co-owner of ABC Art Galletta and Foodbank representative Millie Irizarry-Santos talk about the free masks being issued.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
