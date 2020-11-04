COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 83 new cases

Atlantic County officials on Wednesday reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, with no new recoveries or deaths.
The new cases include 42 boys and men, ages 10 months to 78, and 41 girls and women, ages 2 to 76, according to the county’s dashboard. The were 14 new cases in Atlantic City; 12 in Pleasantville; 11 in Egg Harbor Township; 10 in Absecon; eight in Hammonton; seven in Hamilton Township; six in Galloway Township; five in Egg Harbor City; three in Margate; two each in Northfield and Somers Point; and one each in Buena Borough, Estell Manor and Weymouth Township.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,332 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,720 cases with 95 deaths and 1,419 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,836 cases with 153 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Atlantic County continues to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through Nov. 24. Appointments can be made online at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.
There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
