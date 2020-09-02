COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 7 new cases, 1 additional death

Atlantic County health officials on Wednesday announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 and one death.
A 78-year-old Hamilton Township woman with pre-existing conditions has died from complications of the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore, citing county health officials. The new cases were among four men, ages 43 to 48, and three women, ages 18 to 42, located as follows: two each in Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township, and one each in Hammonton, Longport and Ventnor.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,996 cases with 246 deaths and 2,697 cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, according tot he release.
More than 3,000 residents have been tested at the county facility since April 9 with 17.8% having tested positive.
Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 29, according to the release. The only exception will be next week when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
Health officials urge residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the disease, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Interim Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and Chief Policy Adviser Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,989 cases with 245 deaths and 2,697 recoveries. Cape May County has reported 1,124 cases with 88 deaths and 963 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,099 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
