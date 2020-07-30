You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 22 more cases, 3 deaths

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Atlantic County officials Thursday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

The new numbers bring the county totals to 3,497 and 239, respectively.

The three deaths included a 48-year-old Atlantic City man, a 70-year-old Egg Harbor Township man and an 81-year-old Hammonton woman.

Four of the new cases came from Atlantic City. Egg Harbor Township (3), Galloway Township (3), Hamilton Township (3), Hammonton (3), Absecon (2), Pleasantville (2), Linwood (1) and Ventnor (1) also reported cases.

Unemployed workers in New Jersey received more than a half-billion-dollars in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, last week, with the newly expired federal unemployment supplement program driving the total amount of COVID-related benefits to $12.4 billion in the past 19 weeks, officials said Thursday.

The $600 weekly unemployment supplement that had been available since April has put $7.5 billion into the pockets of out-of-work New Jerseyans, officials said in a news release. The last day to collect the benefit was July 25, so most eligible workers will see their final supplemental payment in the next week.

Because it is a federal program, FPUC cannot by law continue to be offered in New Jersey beyond the benefit week ending July 25, unless Congress passes new legislation, according to the release. However, the payments will continue to be made on all eligible claims for the weeks ending April 4 through July 25 -- even after the program ends. About 840,000 people claimed the benefit last week.

“State and federal unemployment benefits continue to be a vital wage replacement source for so many of our colleagues, friends and neighbors,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “While these benefits are providing a safety net for countless families, we are reminded everyday that some are continuing to have issues with their claims. We are throwing every resource we have at these complicated outstanding claims, and working to get everyone a determination quickly.”

The number of new unemployment applications rose last week, with 28,063 initial claims for the week ending July 25, an 8.8 percent jump over the prior week, according to the release. That brings the total to 1.44 million new claims since COVID-19 sidelined as many as one in four workers starting in mid-March.

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear live at 7 p.m. on “Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by WBGO, WNYC and WHYY.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,475 cases with 236 deaths and 1,926 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 971 cases with 81 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,694 cases with 144 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News