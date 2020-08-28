You are the owner of this article.
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 15 new cases, no new deaths

Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Atlantic County health officials on Friday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 recoveries, but no new deaths.

The new cases include eight boys and men, ages 10 to 66, and seven females, women, ages 39 to 69, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Five of the residents are from Hamilton Township, three are from Egg Harbor Township, two each are from Absecon and Galloway, and one each is from Brigantine, Buena Borough and Pleasantville.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,944 cases with 245 deaths and 2,599 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,101 cases with 86 deaths and 933 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,050 cases with 147 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.

Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for each Tuesday through Sept. 29, Gilmore said. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.

If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.

A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp

Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the disease, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer are scheduled to make a child care funding announcement at 10 a.m.

It will be livestreamed here.

