COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 15 new cases, no new deaths

Atlantic County health officials on Friday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 recoveries, but no new deaths.
The new cases include eight boys and men, ages 10 to 66, and seven females, women, ages 39 to 69, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Five of the residents are from Hamilton Township, three are from Egg Harbor Township, two each are from Absecon and Galloway, and one each is from Brigantine, Buena Borough and Pleasantville.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,944 cases with 245 deaths and 2,599 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,101 cases with 86 deaths and 933 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,050 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.
Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for each Tuesday through Sept. 29, Gilmore said. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at
www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the disease, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer are scheduled to make a child care funding announcement at 10 a.m.
GALLERY: Absegami High School marching band prepares for the upcoming school year
Absegami Marching Band
Patrick O'Keefe, right, directs the the Absegami Marching Band during rehearsal at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami band plays on through COVID-19
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Kayla Muniz says, "It's challenging," but she believes in making the best of it and she sees "a light at the end of the tunnel," during the Absegami Marching Band rehearsal at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods, wearing masks and practicing social distancing at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods, wearing masks and practicing social distancing at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Connor Morrissey says that the biggest challenge is not having the rehearsal time they normally do as the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. "It's still a lot of fun," he says, and encourages other students to join the marching band. "It's fantastic."
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Members of the percussion unit get ready to rehearse with the Absegami Marching Band at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Members of the percussion rehearse with the Absegami Marching Band at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
April Kachic leads the Absegami Marching Band during rehearsal at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. "It's disappointing that they we're not getting the full experience," she says, " but all of the best parts are still here. We're making music, we're hopefully putting on a show and we're making all the memories." At right is band director Patrick O'Keefe.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Members of the percussion unit rehearse with the Absegami Marching Band at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Amanda Porco, assistant band director, directs the the Absegami Marching Band during rehearsal at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Separated in pods, wearing masks and practicing social distancing at different locations around the school, the Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
April Kachic leads the Absegami Marching Band during rehearsal at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. "It's disappointing that they we're not getting the full experience," she says, " but all of the best parts are still here. We're making music, we're hopefully putting on a show and we're making all the memories."
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Members of the percussion rehearse with the Absegami Marching Band at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
Members of the percussion rehearse with the Absegami Marching Band at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami Marching Band
The Absegami Marching Band rehearses at the high school, in Galloway, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
