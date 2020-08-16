There were 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported by Atlantic County health officials Sunday and no COVID-19 related deaths.
Atlantic County has reported one death related to COVID-19 over the last 15 days, a 98-year-old Hammonton woman with preexisting conditions who lived in a long-term care facility.
Sunday's new cases include nine men between the ages of 20 and 73, and six women between the ages of 23 and 85. Seven of the cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township, two each in Absecon and Hamilton Township, and one each in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Galloway and Pleasantville, according to the county Division of Public Health.
Since March, there have been 3,792 Atlantic County residents who have been confirmed for coronavirus, 2,321 who have been cleared as recovered and 242 who have died, health officials said Sunday.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted, according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
At this time, labs throughout the state are experiencing delays in reporting results due to the high volume of testing, officials said.
Health officials reminded residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according tot he release. This includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
There is no briefing with state officials Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Murphy posted state updates on social media, reporting 329 new positive cases. Statewide, 187,455 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
There were four related deaths, Murphy said, with the most recent having occurred Aug. 10. A total of 14,073 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in New Jersey.
The statewide rate of transmission increased Sunday to .99, up from .94 a day prior.
