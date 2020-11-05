COVID-19 UPDATES: New Jersey cases up to 247,219, deaths to 14,603

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said the state has recorded 6,408 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Use common sense,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, held at the Trenton War Memorial. “These things crushed the curve once and can do it again. But only if we all make that commitment.”
This is the first time Murphy is appearing for a briefing in public rather than conduct the meeting virtually since late last month, after he came in contact with a senior staffer who later tested positive for the disease.
Noting that Thanksgiving is only three weeks away, Murphy, encouraged residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and plan for a smaller dinner with immediate household family only.
“We do not want anyone’s Thanksgiving to lead to more cases of COVID-19,” he said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,104, bringing the total to 247,219, Murphy said while delivering the overnight numbers. There have been 12 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,603 with 1,800 probable deaths.
Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties each reported over 200 cases, while Camden, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth and Union counties each reported “well over” 100, Murphy said.
The positivity rate is 7.74%, while the rate of transmission is 1.26, he said, calling the former “unacceptable.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy also touched on the election during the briefing, saying officials have seen the highest number of votes cast in any election in the state’s history.
Support Local Journalism
“So, first and foremost, I thank every New Jerseyan who cast a ballot, whether you voted by mail, or on Election Day and regardless of who you voted for,” Murphy said. “Our civic society, our governmental institutions and our democratic system are based on the votes of the people, and the more people participate in this process, the stronger each becomes.”
—
Atlantic County officials on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, with no new recoveries or deaths.
The new cases include 51 boys and men, ages 10 to 86, and 53 girls and women, ages 5 to 86, according to the state's dashboard. There were 18 cases each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township; 13 in Pleasantville; 11 each in Galloway and Hamilton townships; 10 in Hammonton; seven in Egg Harbor City; four in Absecon; three each in Northfield and Somers Point; two in Buena Vista Township; and one each in Buena Borough, Longport, Mullica Township and Ventnor.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,436 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,752 cases with 95 deaths and 1,443 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,857 cases with 153 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Atlantic County continues to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through Nov. 24. Appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.
—
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be held at the Trenton War Memorial; this is the first time Murphy is appearing for a briefing in public rather than conduct the meeting virtually since late last month, after he came in contact with a senior staffer who later tested positive for the disease.
Then, at 3 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Washington Post Live" hosted by Robert Costa to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.