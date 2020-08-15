COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County officials report first COVID-19 death since Aug. 2

Atlantic County health officials on Saturday reported the first COVID-19 death since Aug. 2, as well as 25 new cases.
A 98-year-old Hammonton woman became the latest county resident to die from the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. She was a long-term care resident who had pre-existing conditions that put her at higher risk for complications.
The new cases include 14 boys and men, ages 9 to 62, and 11 girls and women, ages 2 to 60, according to the release. The cases were identified as follows: 10 in Pleasantville; three each in Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor; two each in Absecon and Hamilton Township; and one each in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Buena Borough, Galloway and Margate.
There were 59 more residents who have been cleared as recovered, she said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,777 cases with 242 deaths and 2,321 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,030 cases with 83 deaths and 904 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,924 cases with 146 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted, according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
At this time, labs throughout the state are experiencing delays in reporting results due to the high volume of testing, officials said.
Health officials reminded residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according tot he release. This includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
—
There is no briefing with state officials Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced the state will be using primarily vote-by-mail for the general election in November.
He also said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 585, bringing the total to 187,164. There have been 10 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,064.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.