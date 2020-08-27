COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County officials report 8 new cases, no new deaths

Atlantic County health officials on Thursday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.
They include three men, ages 45 to 65, and five girls and women, ages 17-64, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Five of these residents are from Hamilton Township, and one each is from Atlantic City, Margate and Pleasantville.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,929 cases with 245 deaths and 2,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,093 cases with 86 deaths and 933 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,041 cases with 147 deaths.
The county will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, officials said.
Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 29, according to the release. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Wednesday, September 9, instead of Tuesday, September 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the disease, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
In a letter to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel updated residents on the pandemic's effect on property taxes in Cape May County.
"Our coronavirus numbers continue to decline," he said. "As of this past Monday, there were 56 active cases of the coronavirus in Cape May County, 7 of which were in Lower Township. I ask that you please continue to follow the advice of our health care professionals."
Many residents saw a slight increase int heir tax bill over the past week, he said.
"Lower Township Council has worked diligently and passed a zero percent municipal tax increase for 2020, as did two of our fire districts," he said. "However, there was a slight increase from the Lower Township School Districts and county tax. Governor Murphy has slashed funding for most school districts in the state, including our two districts, which resulted in a slight tax increase."
Resident will see an increase of approximately $47 a year, or $3.90 a month, for every $100,000 that their property is assessed, he said.
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. to tour The Treehouse Coffee Shop in Audubon as part of her tour of women- and minority-owned small businesses across the state. Then, at 3:30 p.m., she is scheduled to volunteer at Cathedral Kitchen in Camden.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
