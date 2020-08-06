COVID-19 UPDATES: Atlantic County officials report 11 new cases, no new deaths

Atlantic County health officials reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day Thursday.
They reported 11 new positives among four men, ages 18 to 51, and seven women, ages 17 to 49, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Five of the new cases were found in Egg Harbor Township and one new case was found in each of the following municipalities: Atlantic City, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Hammonton and Somers Point, according to the release.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,624 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 999 cases with 82 deaths and 828 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,810 cases with 146 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted, according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said.Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
In a letter to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel shared updates on the spread of COVID-19 in the township.
"As of this past Monday, the county had 80 active cases of the coronavirus with 15 being in Lower Township," he said. "Please continue to social distance and wear a mask outside if you are unable to social distance, we all care about each other and don’t want to spread the virus."
The township hosted its first free concert at the Ferry terminal last week, which Sippel called a "huge success," according to the letter. Concerts are scheduled for every Wednesday throughout the month of August, and officials started a youth outdoor basketball league.
"It was nice to see the kids having fun and interacting with one another," he said.
Officials also recently completed the infrastructure project with road and utility improvement on Roseanne Avenue in North Cape May, according to the letter.
"I would like to thank the residents for your patience as we worked through many obstacles," Sippel said. "We are also nearing completion of the safety project in Schellenger”s Landing. At our last council meeting council approved a resolution to apply for open space money from the County to improve recreation within the township."
"For a township with over 20,000-year-round residents which likely doubles this time of year our infection rate of the virus is low," he continued. "We must keep it low to protect everyone, thank you again for following the protocols of the health care professionals. God bless everyone and please stay safe."
This is no scheduled briefing Thursday with state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
