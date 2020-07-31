You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: Airbnb removes, suspends 35 NJ listings, citing house parties

  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Murphy signs bill allowing $10B in debt to fill budget holes

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. Murphy signed legislation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, authorizing nearly $10 billion in debt to plug budget holes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans sued him, arguing the bill runs afoul of the state constitution. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)

 Chris Pedota

Airbnb on Friday announced action to crack down on party houses throughout the state.

As part of this, 35 listings across New Jersey that have received complaints or otherwise violated our policies on parties and events have been either suspended or removed from the Airbnb platform, according to a release from the company.

They did not release the addresses for the suspended listings, citing respect for the privacy of the hosts and homeowners

While the vast majority of hosts in New Jersey take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests - our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly, according to the release. The suspensions were communicated to the hosts beginning yesterday.

“We stand with Governor Murphy, and we support his call to action to stop parties and promote behavior that respects the public’s health,” said Chris Lehane, SVP of Global Policy & Communications for Airbnb. “We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform. We know that there is still more work to be done, we ask that neighbors contact us as soon as possible through our Neighborhood Support Hotline, to directly communicate any concerns, which will help us continue to effectively enforce our party house ban.”

The suspensions and removals impacted listings in the following New Jersey cities:

  • Atlantic City
  • Brigantine
  • Stafford Township
  • Ventnor City

Stopping large gatherings is more important than ever in this current environment, officials said. The party house measures come on the heels of several other anti-party initiatives from Airbnb, including a strengthening of our policies to prohibit gatherings that violate public health mandates.

In a weekly update to residents Thursday, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio announced the cancellation of another city event.

"Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we are forced to cancel most of the events that were scheduled for this year’s Fall Family Festival Weekend in September," he said. "Because huge crowds gather each year for the festival’s vendors market, food court and family-friendly activities, we simply do not feel that they can be held in a safe manner."

However, officials still plan to hold the Fall Festival Antique Auto Show on Sunday, September 20, along the Promenade, which can be held with social distancing, according to the letter.

"After the awards are presented to the winners of this year’s auto show, we will then have the annual Fall Festival Antique Auto Parade at 1:30 p.m. on September 20," he said.

Additionally, in lieu of this year’s Fall Festival Vendors Market along the Promenade, Desiderio is inviting all Sea Isle City businesses to participate in a city-wide Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, September 19.

Details about that event will be shared in the weeks ahead, he added.

In addition, a “Flyers Caravan” is coming to the city August 10 at 5:30 p.m., at which time the Flyers will host a socially-distanced “Mobile Pep Rally” along Fish Alley and other streets in the community, he said. The Mobile Pep Rally will include Flyers alumni, Gritty (the wild-eyed Flyers Mascot), and other festive participants.

"We all know that these are economically challenging times for our nation and the world – including for small business owners," he said. "Knowing this, I once again encourage everyone to 'shop locally' and support our community’s businesses whenever you can. We have amazing shops, fantastic restaurants and other fine businesses here in Sea Isle City – and each one is doing all they can to provide the products and services that the people of our town need and desire. Case in point, many of our restaurants traditionally do not provide take-out services, yet many of them are now providing wonderful meals-to-go that people are enjoying in their homes rather than in the restaurant’s indoor dining rooms. Because these are such unusual circumstances for our local businesses and their customers, I thank everyone for their patience and consideration as we support Sea Isle City’s business community."

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 7 p.m. to throw the first pitch at the Last Dance World Series Championship Game at Arm & Hammer Park, 1 Thunder Road, Trenton. Then, at 10 p.m., he is slated to appear on "CNN Tonight" hosted by Don Lemon to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,497 cases with 239 deaths and 1,926 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 975 cases with 81 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,709 cases with 144 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News