COVID-19 UPDATES: 7 new cases, no new deaths for Atlantic County

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.
Atlantic County officials on Thursday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The new cases came from Egg Harbor City (2), Egg Harbor Township (2), Buena Borough (1), Hamilton Township (1) and Somers Point (1).
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, according to the release.
Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 29, according to the release. The only exception will be next week when testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9, instead of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,003 cases with 246 deaths and 2,697 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,136 cases with 89 deaths and 977 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,110 cases with 147 deaths.
—
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 11 a.m. is scheduled to deliver remarks at completion of classroom training ceremony for new NJ TRANSIT engineers.
Then, at 1 p.m., he is also scheduled to appear on "Meet the Press Daily" to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.