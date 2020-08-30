There were no deaths related to coronavirus reported Sunday in Atlantic County and 90 more residents have been cleared as recovered, according to a new release.
County health officials confirmed 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 12 males, ages 10 to 66, and 10 females between the ages of 39 and 69. These residents included five from Hamilton Township, four from Hammonton, three each from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, two from Buena Borough, and one each from Egg Harbor City, Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point and Pleasantville.
There have been a total of 3,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County. Of those cases, 2,689 have been cleared as recovered.
Two hundred forty-five residents have died.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at the Atlantic County drive-thru facility in Northfield, behind the county works yard. Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday through Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 11:30 AM. The only exception will be the week of Labor Day when testing will occur on Sept. 9.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Health officials urge residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
