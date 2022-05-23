COVID-19 transmission remains 'high' for most South Jersey counties

Atlantic and Cape May counties have been placed into the "high" COVID-19 transmission category by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal health agency recommends that everyone within counties with the designation return to wearing a mask indoors and in public places.

Cape May County leads The Press' coverage area cases per 100,000, at 403.09, followed by Ocean (331.2) and Atlantic (322.37) counties, respectively, based on CDC figures. In South Jersey, Burlington County currently has the highest case rate per 100,000 population, at 427.08.

Cumberland County has the lowest case rate per 100,000, at 199.96, according to the CDC.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy, in response to a reporter's question during his visit to Hackensack, Bergen County, said the state will continue studying the COVID situation and consider appropriate options if action in needed to be taken to limit the coronavirus' latest spread.

Cape May County Health Commissioner Kevin Thomas also said he feels drastic measures won't be necessary, given that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide immunity, even though some who are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, test positive but come down with minor illness.

But, some institutions are reimplementing COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning Monday, masks will be required at all Wilmington VA Medical Center facilities in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland counties, and patients must pass a screening done by staff, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Visitors to Wilmington VA facilities are being asked to stay home, unless they're accompanying a patient to provide them assistance, the Department said.

Social distance will also return to all facilities to ensure veterans' safety.

"Safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community while we strive to promote access to safe and exceptional healthcare,” Wilmington VA Medical Director Vince Kane said in a statement Monday.

New Jersey reported 3,163 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday while reporting no newly confirmed deaths. Since the coronavirus began spreading in New Jersey in March 2020, the state's case total is 2,024,580 with 30,552 confirmed deaths.

New Jersey's COVID-18 data reflects growing caseloads nationwide.

The U.S. recorded 153,211 new confirmed infections of the virus as of May 20. American case counts appear to be on the rise since early to late April, according to the CDC.

The U.S. has recorded over 80 million cases since the pandemic started, and the virus has claimed about 1 million American lives.

