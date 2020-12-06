COVID-19 restrictions spur more people to buy real Christmas trees this holiday season

The growing interest in real trees comes after the industry has struggled to attract new, younger customers in recent years as more Americans buy artificial trees.

Bob Wenz, the owner of Wenz’s Christmas Tree Farm in Absecon, said he had probably seen a 30% increase in sales as of Dec. 1 but that it was too early to tell if it is the same people who are shopping for Christmas trees earlier or if the desire to have a freshly cut Christmas tree has actually expanded the market.

“A lot of people are saying it’s due to the fact that they are home. They are looking for something to do. They haven’t had a real tree in years. They’re working from home. Kids are being home-schooled. It’s a family project, and they are coming out early,” said Wenz about buying a real Christmas tree.

Wenz’s Christmas Tree Farm opened Nov. 22. That is the earliest the business has opened in 15 years, Wenz said.

“We figured there would be greater demand (than in past years). Normally, people are out shopping and traveling during a typical Thanksgiving. They were looking for activities to do with the family,” he said.