COVID-19 pandemic doesn't stop Atlantic City penguin plunge

ATLANTIC CITY — Many of the people who jumped into the water or who were spectators at the ninth annual Penguin Plunge on Friday knew each other from hanging out during the summer over the years at the Caspian Avenue beach.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, about 20 people splashed around in the water, and another 30 were on the scene to cheer on the souls willing to brave the cold water to raise money for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.
Melinda Bonner, 81, and her friend Shenita Elder, 40, traveled all the way down from Teaneck, Bergen County, to support Bonner's childhood friend Delores Mitchel, 81, of Atlantic City.
"Last year, I went in up to my pant leg. I ran back out. It was so cold," said Elder, who didn't enter the water this year but left Teaneck at 6:45 a.m. Friday to be there on time to watch.
Rebecca Eisele, 40, of Northfield, has been coming to the plunge since the event started as a gathering of the friends and family of Traci Scott, 55, of Atlantic City.
"I go up to knees or my waist. I don't get my hair wet. It's a little chilly this year," Eisele said. Air temperatures were in the 40s Friday.
People were all bundled up while they waited for the plunge to begin, but they started stripping off their clothes and revealing their swimwear once they were actually on the sandy beach with the water facing them.
When it came time to jump into the ocean, some left caution to the wind and went in up to their necks. Most didn't stay in the ocean long.
The Caspian Avenue beach plunge took place three years ago even when several other polar plunges were canceled because of below-freezing temperatures.
Scott had always wanted to participate in a polar plunge, but she could not find anyone who wanted to do it with her, so she decided to create her own event.
When the Caspian Avenue plunge started, it was just for fun. Then, Scott realized most polar plunges are fundraisers, so she decided she would raise money for the African American Heritage Museum, which has locations here and in Buena Vista Township.
"Last year, we were able to donate $600 from the proceeds of the shirts," said Scott, who created T-shirts to sell to commemorate the event.
This past year was a challenge for everybody, Scott said. She survived breast cancer and fell and broke her wrist after her treatment was done.
"The hurdles that I have overcome made it more special for me this year," Scott said.
Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum, was on site to blow the horn to let people know when they needed to head to the beach because the plunge was about to begin.
Hunter was amazed that people made the effort to come out and take the plunge during the pandemic. Participants and spectators wore masks and tried to keep their distance from each other.
"A lot of people didn't come to the beach this summer," said Hunter, who is one of regulars at Caspian Avenue. "It's a great group of people who have come out and shown their support."
