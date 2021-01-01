COVID-19 pandemic doesn't stop Atlantic City penguin plunge

ATLANTIC CITY — Many of the people who jumped into the water or who were spectators at the ninth annual Penguin Plunge on Friday knew each other from hanging out during the summer over the years at the Caspian Avenue beach.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, about 20 people splashed around in the water, and another 30 were on the scene to cheer on the souls willing to brave the cold water to raise money for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Melinda Bonner, 81, and her friend Shenita Elder, 40, traveled all the way down from Teaneck, Bergen County, to support Bonner's childhood friend Delores Mitchel, 81, of Atlantic City.

"Last year, I went in up to my pant leg. I ran back out. It was so cold," said Elder, who didn't enter the water this year but left Teaneck at 6:45 a.m. Friday to be there on time to watch.

Rebecca Eisele, 40, of Northfield, has been coming to the plunge since the event started as a gathering of the friends and family of Traci Scott, 55, of Atlantic City.

"I go up to knees or my waist. I don't get my hair wet. It's a little chilly this year," Eisele said. Air temperatures were in the 40s Friday.