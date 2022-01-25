COVID-19 kills 151 more New Jerseyans, rate of transmission continues to drop

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,459
New deaths: 151
Total number of positive cases: 1,796,200
Total number of deaths: 28,043
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,371,572
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 0.61
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 51,708 cases, 834 deaths, 358,305 doses administered
Cape May: 10,060 cases, 227 deaths, 128,820 doses administered
Cumberland: 29,648 cases, 517 deaths, 173,763 doses administered
Ocean: 128,722 cases, 2,496 deaths, 677,175 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.