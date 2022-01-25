 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 kills 151 more New Jerseyans, rate of transmission continues to drop
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 kills 151 more New Jerseyans, rate of transmission continues to drop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 4,459

New deaths: 151

Total number of positive cases: 1,796,200

Total number of deaths: 28,043

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,371,572

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 0.61

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 51,708 cases, 834 deaths, 358,305 doses administered

Cape May: 10,060 cases, 227 deaths, 128,820 doses administered

Cumberland: 29,648 cases, 517 deaths, 173,763 doses administered

Ocean: 128,722 cases, 2,496 deaths, 677,175 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 25

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars’ liquid water lakes might not be liquid after all

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News