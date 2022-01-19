COVID-19 kills 145 more in New Jersey as new cases drop

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 8,467
New deaths: 145
Total number of positive cases: 1,749,235
Total number of deaths: 27,432
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,296,241
Rate of transmission: 0.96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 49,684 cases, 810 deaths, 356,683 doses administered
Cape May: 9,705 cases, 222 deaths, 128,397 doses administered
Cumberland: 28,234 cases, 508 deaths, 172,729 doses administered
Ocean: 124,876 cases, 2,441 deaths, 674,173 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
