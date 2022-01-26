 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 kills 143 more New Jerseyans, new cases bump back up over 6,000
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 kills 143 more New Jerseyans, new cases bump back up over 6,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen. Fred Katayama reports.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 6,023

New deaths: 143

Total number of positive cases: 1,802,164

Total number of deaths: 28,186

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,383,651

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 0.58

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 51,932 cases, 847 deaths, 358,549 doses administered

Cape May: 10,104 cases, 228 deaths, 128,920 doses administered

Cumberland: 29,797 cases, 518 deaths, 174,018 doses administered

Ocean: 129,222 cases, 2,516 deaths, 677,561 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 26

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing puppy makes miraculous recovery after being attacked with hot tar

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News