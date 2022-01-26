COVID-19 kills 143 more New Jerseyans, new cases bump back up over 6,000

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 6,023
New deaths: 143
Total number of positive cases: 1,802,164
Total number of deaths: 28,186
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,383,651
Rate of transmission: 0.58
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 51,932 cases, 847 deaths, 358,549 doses administered
Cape May: 10,104 cases, 228 deaths, 128,920 doses administered
Cumberland: 29,797 cases, 518 deaths, 174,018 doses administered
Ocean: 129,222 cases, 2,516 deaths, 677,561 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
