COVID-19 kills 142 more in New Jersey, with 21,000 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 21,483
New deaths: 142
Total number of positive cases: 1,634,131
Total number of deaths: 26,765
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,168,880
Rate of transmission: 1.41
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 45,636 cases, 795 deaths, 353,844 doses administered
Cape May: 9,038 cases, 217 deaths, 127,761 doses administered
Cumberland: 25,416 cases, 489 deaths, 171,034 doses administered
Ocean: 117,550 cases, 2,363 deaths, 669,741 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
