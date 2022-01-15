 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 kills 121 more in New Jersey, with 14,700 new cases
The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. Helix Virtual Medicine offers COVID-19 testing for employers who wish to test their employees. While the mandate has been halted, the company says it still has high demand for businesses using its service. The court's orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases were a mixed bag for the administration. The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 14,692

New deaths: 121

Total number of positive cases: 1,709,193

Total number of deaths: 27,210

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,249,078

Rate of transmission: 1.21

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 48,070 cases, 806 deaths, 355,498 doses administered

Cape May: 9,430 cases, 222 deaths, 128,194 doses administered

Cumberland: 26,906 cases, 504 deaths, 172,064 doses administered

Ocean: 122,370 cases, 2,409 deaths, 672,356 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 15

Source: N.J. Department of Health

