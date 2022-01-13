COVID-19 kills 117 more in New Jersey, with 20,000 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 20,338
New deaths: 117
Total number of positive cases: 1,674,003
Total number of deaths: 26,984
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,213,818
Rate of transmission: 1.29
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 46,800 cases, 796 deaths, 354,719 doses administered
Cape May: 9,191 cases, 221 deaths, 128,015 doses administered
Cumberland: 26,117 cases, 497 deaths, 171,576 doses administered
Ocean: 120,081 cases, 2,393 deaths, 671,201 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
