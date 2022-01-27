COVID-19 kills 115 more New Jerseyans, new cases near 6,000

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 5,993
New deaths: 115
Total number of positive cases: 1,808,056
Total number of deaths: 28,301
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,400,863
Rate of transmission: 0.58
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 52,213 cases, 848 deaths, 358,814 doses administered
Cape May: 10,154 cases, 228 deaths, 128,973 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,044 cases, 520 deaths, 174,147 doses administered
Ocean: 129,697 cases, 2,528 deaths, 678,066 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 27
Source: N.J. Department of Health
