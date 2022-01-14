 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 kills 106 more in New Jersey, with 20,000 new cases
top story

COVID-19 kills 106 more in New Jersey, with 20,000 new cases

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 20,624

New deaths: 106

Total number of positive cases: 1,694,553

Total number of deaths: 27,090

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,232,112

Rate of transmission: 1.21

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 47,543 cases, 803 deaths, 355,109 doses administered

Cape May: 9,328 cases, 222 deaths, 128,121 doses administered

Cumberland: 26,577 cases, 500 deaths, 171,811 doses administered

Ocean: 121,427 cases, 2,397 deaths, 671,775 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 14

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

