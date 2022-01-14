COVID-19 kills 106 more in New Jersey, with 20,000 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 20,624
New deaths: 106
Total number of positive cases: 1,694,553
Total number of deaths: 27,090
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,232,112
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 47,543 cases, 803 deaths, 355,109 doses administered
Cape May: 9,328 cases, 222 deaths, 128,121 doses administered
Cumberland: 26,577 cases, 500 deaths, 171,811 doses administered
Ocean: 121,427 cases, 2,397 deaths, 671,775 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
