COVID-19 kills 103 more in New Jersey, with nearly 19,500 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 19,454
New deaths: 103
Total number of positive cases: 1,653,738
Total number of deaths: 26,868
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,187,409
Rate of transmission: 1.35
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 46,247 cases, 796 deaths, 354,275 doses administered
Cape May: 9,111 cases, 217 deaths, 127,872 doses administered
Cumberland: 25,740 cases, 492 deaths, 171,269 doses administered
Ocean: 118,600 cases, 2,375 deaths, 670,391 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
