COVID-19 hospitalization on the rise in South Jersey, but need for health care workers greater concern

"Some people have been lulled into the security that we can stay open and it's not as bad as it was in the spring," she said, adding they may be getting lax on social distancing and other safety precautions such as masks and handwashing.

She said that while she expects many more COVID-19 cases in South Jersey this winter, the situation is not as bad as in places like Southern California, where it was reported last week that some hospitals are close to rationing care to patients.

"We are not there. Let's hope we never get there," she said.

Amy B. Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health, said all the hospitals in South Jersey have been working with each other to combat the virus and provide patient care.

“We really need people to hold on for this last period of time and keep doing the right things,” Mansue said. “If the spread continues as it has been, it just makes it that much more difficult to do."

Mansue said the hospital system with campuses in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer is not out of beds but is seeing many more patients with COVID-19 than those without the virus. She said they are expecting a surge in the next two weeks due to gatherings associated with winter holidays.

