COVID-19 deaths at The Shores devastate Ocean City facility with no prior virus fatalities

The deaths in November were the first COVID-19-related fatalities at The Shores, a facility once known as Wesley Manor.

A state tally of fatalities put the total number of residential deaths at 12. The facility reported eight deaths in a recent statement, counting only those who died at the facility. Four other people died after being transferred to hospitals from the facility.

The pandemic has been devastating in long-term care facilities around the state and in Cape May County, where officials report 75 deaths in long-term care as of Monday. Lower Township has seen the largest numbers since the outbreak in the spring, with 33 reported fatalities in long-term care facilities there, according to the county report. There were 44 deaths in Cape May County attributed to the virus outside of long-term care facilities.

A tally kept by the news organization ProPublica indicates 18 deaths took place in the Victoria Manor nursing home in Lower Township in the spring. A state report indicates there were also three deaths of residents at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Dennis Township, three in Brookdale Senior Living in Cape May and one in the Woodbine Developmental Center.