COVID-19 deaths at The Shores devastate Ocean City facility with no prior virus fatalities

OCEAN CITY — With a COVID-19 vaccine almost within reach, a mid-November outbreak at The Shores senior living facility brought devastating news.
Twelve residents have died, as did a nurse at the Bay Avenue facility.
A spokeswoman with United Methodist Communities, which operates The Shores, said that due to privacy concerns, the names of the residents could not be released, nor any information on their ages or how long they lived at the center.
In a letter to associates, Lawrence D. Carlson, president and CEO of United Methodist Communities, identified the nurse as Bonnie Ciafre. He described her as a wife, mother, caregiver, friend and colleague who selflessly cared for the most vulnerable.
“I am shaken and so sad,” Carlson said.
Ciafre died Nov. 20.
She was 64, according to her posted obituary, which also indicates she had a difficult life and achieved her dreams, including having a family and adoring grandsons.
“Through adversity she became the kindest person you’d ever meet,” the obituary states. “Her tough life made her a diamond, and she shined light on all she met.”
Images posted to her Facebook page in the spring show her wearing protective equipment at work, including a mask and a protective shield over her glasses. In another post in March, she wrote “#StayHome It could save lives.”
The deaths in November were the first COVID-19-related fatalities at The Shores, a facility once known as Wesley Manor.
A state tally of fatalities put the total number of residential deaths at 12. The facility reported eight deaths in a recent statement, counting only those who died at the facility. Four other people died after being transferred to hospitals from the facility.
The pandemic has been devastating in long-term care facilities around the state and in Cape May County, where officials report 75 deaths in long-term care as of Monday. Lower Township has seen the largest numbers since the outbreak in the spring, with 33 reported fatalities in long-term care facilities there, according to the county report. There were 44 deaths in Cape May County attributed to the virus outside of long-term care facilities.
A tally kept by the news organization ProPublica indicates 18 deaths took place in the Victoria Manor nursing home in Lower Township in the spring. A state report indicates there were also three deaths of residents at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Dennis Township, three in Brookdale Senior Living in Cape May and one in the Woodbine Developmental Center.
A New York Times report found more than 100,000 deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported among residents and employees of nursing homes nationwide. The report found the facilities accounted for 5% of all cases in the United States but 38% of the deaths.
Throughout New Jersey, more than 7,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, according to the state Department of Health.
As the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Jersey in the spring, The Shores sharply limited visitors, relying on remote video visits and other methods. Over the summer, when infection rates were relatively low, the facility allowed family members to visit relatives outside after a health screening.
According to Jan Carrato, communications director with United Methodist Communities, The Shores continues to use infection control protocols, following state and federal guidelines.
She said residents who have tested positive are isolated in their apartments, where care is delivered. Residents who need additional care are placed in rooms designed for COVID-19 care.
“Residents are not transferred unless they require hospitalization for complications,” Carrato said.
She said staff members do not know how the virus entered the facility.
“Unfortunately, it is hard to tell how the virus got into the campus,” Carrato said. “It could have been through resident visits to the hospitals, physician offices, staff or visitors. There are many factors and no way to precisely determine just one source.”
In his letter Nov. 23, Carlson praised the dedication of staff and looked forward to the vaccine.
“In the meantime, no matter what anyone says, the virus is still in charge,” he wrote.
The state has published extensive guidelines for visits to long-term care facilities, including a mandate that residents be quarantined for 14 days if they leave the facility for a family visit.
On Tuesday, the first health care worker in New Jersey received the recently approved vaccine for COVID-19, 286 days after the first patient in the state was diagnosed with the virus.
The Shores is working with the state Department of Health and has formed a vaccine task force to help make sure vaccine distribution efforts are successful when the time comes, Carrato said.
“A COVID-19 vaccine is forthcoming, and we hope to have it available for residents and associates in the coming weeks. Health care organizations such as United Methodist Communities have been given first priority,” she said Tuesday. She reported two cases among residents as of early this week, and four active, positive cases among staff members, but added the numbers change on a daily basis.
Cape May County appears to be the safest place in New Jersey in terms of COVID-19, with the state’s fewest positive test results, according to information posted to the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub as of Thursday.
