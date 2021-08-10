COVID-19 cases stemming from Long Beach Island Teen Nights rises to 29

BEACH HAVEN — The borough's Teen Nights have now contributed to at least 29 COVID-19 cases, the Long Beach Island Health Department announced Monday.
According to the health department, there have also been other cases not included in that number due to "out-of-state or reporting limits." There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, but reported symptoms have ranged from mild to more significant.
"Cases are not isolated to just a few circles of friends," the health department said, "but people that have no other connection but attending Teen Nights. In fact, several cases involve some teenagers from the same household, some attended, some did not and those who attended have turned out to be the COVID-19 positive individuals within the incubation period following attendance."
Across LBI, there have been 19 new cases of the coronavirus outside of the Teen Nights outbreak. The health department said the state's vaccination rate has proven to "not be enough."
"The immunization rate among all eligible age ranges and particularly teens and young adults needs to see a robust improvement if we have a chance to head off subsequent activity from this spike," the department said. "In the short term, public health measures such as masking indoors and avoiding crowds are advised for everyone."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.