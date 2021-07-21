COVID-19 cases continue to rise; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 655
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 899,464
Total number of deaths: 23,844
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,281,293
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,235 cases, 658 deaths, 278,934 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,688 cases, 176 deaths, 105,687 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,022 cases, 406 deaths, 128,322 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,669 cases, 2,014 deaths, 536,758 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
