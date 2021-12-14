COVID-19 cases again rise in Cape May County, throughout New Jersey

CAPE MAY — The city is facing some staffing challenges after a number of city workers tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Zack Mullock said.
“It’s been difficult for everybody,” he said, adding he could not say much about city operations. He believes gatherings for Thanksgiving may have contributed to a recent rise in cases.
A year after the first vaccine given in New Jersey on Dec. 15, 2020, COVID-19 remains a threat, despite new treatments and an increasing percentage of vaccinated residents.
In Cape May County, officials are dealing with many of the same threats.
Mullock is staying home himself as well, at least for now. He said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine. He feels OK, he said, with few symptoms.
“I’m just thankful to be vaccinated. Who knows what it would have been without being vaccinated?” he said. “It’s a reminder that this is still with us, unfortunately.”
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.
Mullock is one of several officials in Cape May County who have said publicly that they tested positive for COVID-19 this year. He feels certain vaccinations are the best way to reduce the spread of the disease and its impact on individuals, an assertion shared by health experts.
“Please, please get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” he said.
Cape May County officials say 69% of county residents are fully vaccinated, and they are trying to get to the rest.
The county Department of Health hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its offices at 6 Moore Road in Cape May Court House. The clinic will be held every Wednesday in December from 2 to 5 p.m., with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, including booster doses, along with flu shots.
“New COVID cases remain elevated in New Jersey, and it is important to get your vaccination and booster dose,” said county Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Getting vaccinated will help make our holiday gatherings safer and protect us during these winter months that are spent more indoors.”
The county has released regular updates through the pandemic. As of the update Dec. 10, there were 14 active cases in Cape May City, and many more in Lower and Middle townships, which each showed more than 100 cases in the most recent update.
CHICAGO — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans' worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.
From January to July of this year, the county administered 60,000 vaccines, according to Dennis Brown, the aide to the Board of County Commissioners. From July to December, he said, that number grew to about 80,000.
“While the vaccination rate has slowed, it has remained somewhat consistent,” Brown said.
Statewide, hospitalizations are also climbing, although statistics show they are well below what they were in December 2020, which in turn was a drop from the spring of 2020.
New Jersey’s numbers began to rise in November, Brown said.
“COVID cases appear to move in waves. We’ve seen this ebb and flow,” he said. “We see these waves in Cape May County. We’re not immune to it.”
Brown said he could not discuss much about infection rates among county employees, citing health privacy rules, but he said the county has so far avoided any major disruptions in operations. The county does not mandate vaccines for employees.
Things to know today: Separate reports reveal effectiveness of Pfizer pill and vaccine vs. omicron; Jan. 6 texts spur contempt vote against Meadows; and more.
On Monday, Brown said the local transmission rate appears to be dropping.
“Hopefully we can continue to tick downward,” he said.
In Cape May County, and throughout New Jersey, new infections, hospitalizations and other indicators hit a low point in the early part of the summer. Even though the population of Cape May County climbs dramatically during that time of year, Brown said most visitors spend most of their time outside, drastically reducing the risk of transmission.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine for free in Cape May County, visit capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-465-1187.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.