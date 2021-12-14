COVID-19 cases again rise in Cape May County, throughout New Jersey

CAPE MAY — The city is facing some staffing challenges after a number of city workers tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Zack Mullock said.

“It’s been difficult for everybody,” he said, adding he could not say much about city operations. He believes gatherings for Thanksgiving may have contributed to a recent rise in cases.

A year after the first vaccine given in New Jersey on Dec. 15, 2020, COVID-19 remains a threat, despite new treatments and an increasing percentage of vaccinated residents.

In Cape May County, officials are dealing with many of the same threats.

Mullock is staying home himself as well, at least for now. He said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine. He feels OK, he said, with few symptoms.

“I’m just thankful to be vaccinated. Who knows what it would have been without being vaccinated?” he said. “It’s a reminder that this is still with us, unfortunately.”

