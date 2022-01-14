COVID-19 antivirals arrive in South Jersey, in limited supply

Each medicine remains in short supply, but those supplies are anticipated to increase, New Jersey Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Kearny said.

Last month, each medication was approved by the FDA through an emergency use authorization, meaning enough evidence supports them being safe and effective, and that they'll continue to be analyzed by scientists.

Merck said its pill was produced in greater advance quantities. It takes six months to make, the company said, but the process could be lessened to five.

There are, however, shortcomings to Merck's product because tests determined it remains less effective than Pfizer's, and it has negative aspects, including risks for birth defects when given to pregnant women. The drug has been deemed as the last resort for treatment, health officials decreed.

Both Pfizer and Merck's pills, health officials hope, could help ease the burden of hospitals across the nation filling with seriously ill patients since they could be prescribed and taken by those sick in their homes.