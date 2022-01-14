COVID-19 antivirals arrive in South Jersey, in limited supply

Shipments of three approved COVID-19 antiviral medications have arrived in South Jersey, but supplies are lagging.
According to an interactive map from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, seven area locations in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have limited supplies of the three therapeutics recently approved as COVID-19 treatments.
The locations range from hospitals to pharmacies.
The map allows users to search for locations carrying the pills and track data between states. It provides shipment and availability details, allowing users to track what pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals have them. It also lists what drug is where.
Molnupiravir, made by New Jersey-based Merck, is the Garden State's most widely distributed of the three, with 6,540 courses allotted and 6,440 available. Paxlovid, from Pfizer, which produced the first fully authorized COVID-19 vaccine, remains the state's most limited drug, with 1,100 courses allotted and 356 available.
Both pills have been proven to reduce severe illness caused by the disease.
Evusheld, made by AstraZeneca, also has 435 courses available. It is approved for certain adult and pediatric use before a COVID-19 infection or exposure, according to the FDA.
Each medicine remains in short supply, but those supplies are anticipated to increase, New Jersey Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Kearny said.
Last month, each medication was approved by the FDA through an emergency use authorization, meaning enough evidence supports them being safe and effective, and that they'll continue to be analyzed by scientists.
Merck said its pill was produced in greater advance quantities. It takes six months to make, the company said, but the process could be lessened to five.
There are, however, shortcomings to Merck's product because tests determined it remains less effective than Pfizer's, and it has negative aspects, including risks for birth defects when given to pregnant women. The drug has been deemed as the last resort for treatment, health officials decreed.
Both Pfizer and Merck's pills, health officials hope, could help ease the burden of hospitals across the nation filling with seriously ill patients since they could be prescribed and taken by those sick in their homes.
“We expect to use our strong manufacturing capabilities and our extensive supplier network to continue to improve output rapidly," Pfizer said in a statement.
Supplies continue lagging while the coronavirus continues spreading to more people, causing record-high numbers of cases across the U.S.
Health officials expect that the current wave, which they say has been caused by the omicron variant, will likely peak in the U.S. soon. Other nations have reported a drop in omicron infections.
Last month, President Joe Biden celebrated the medicines' approval, calling them a game-changer for anyone severely ill from the virus.
Earlier this week, the president announced that his administration would purchase an extra 500 million COVID-19 at-home tests, raising the federal government's tests provided for free to 1 billion. He also said the federal government will provide additional free, high-quality masks to Americans.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
